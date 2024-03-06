New Google Pixel 8A leak indicates another price hike is coming 

Google launched the Pixel 7A last year with a $50 price bump. While the 7A is considered one of the best mid-range Android smartphones Android, the price hike was off-putting for many Pixel fans. And now, the latest Pixel 8A leak reveals another price hike may be on the horizon.

The report comes from Winfuture, who has shed light on the matter, with information obtained from German retailers hinting at a possible price increase.

The leak also discusses new color options and storage variants.

Another price hike for the A-series with the Pixel 8A

Image: Smartprix

Based on the leak, the Google Pixel 8A’s price is expected to exceed €550 in Europe, which is quite the jump from Pixel 7A’s €499 launch price.

The base variant with 128GB storage will cost €570, while the price of the 256GB variant could be around €630, which means if Google carries over the same pricing trend to the US, the Google Pixel 8A could debut at $549/$599.

The report also states that the Pixel 8A will be launched in four colors: Black (Obsidian), Beige (Porcelain), Light Blue (Bay), and Light Green (Mint) – all the colors may not be available in both storage options.

While the technical specs are still under wraps, the Pixel 8A is expected to debut with the Google Tensor G3 octa-core SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

If the report about the price bump turns out to be accurate, Google’s A series will see two consecutive years of price hikes, which could impact the device’s sales.

However, these are just preliminary figures and are subject to change before the actual launch, which will likely happen in May.

