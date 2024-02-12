Google Pixel 8A could be up for a big battery upgrade, says report

Google’s typical launch window for its A-series Pixel handset, the Pixel 8A, is inching closer. On the other hand, we have recently seen leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and the Pixel Fold 2.

That’s exactly why a mysterious Google phone popping up on a certification website stirred up a lot of speculations. The folks at MySmartPrice first spotted the listing.

While there’s a high possibility of the device being the Google Pixel 8A, the listing doesn’t give away the actual name. However, it does reveal the model number and the battery size of the handset.

Juiced up Pixel 8A with a 4,942mAh battery

Image: MySmartPrice

According to the listing, this unnamed Google device has the GH2MB model number, which partially matches the Pixel 7A’s GHL1X model number.

If the listing indeed belongs to the Pixel 8A, the device is getting a significant battery bump. According to the certification, the unnamed Google device will sport a 4,942mAh battery.

Google will likely market it as a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a significant upgrade over the Pixel 7A’s 4,385mAh battery.

On the other hand, the unnamed device can also be one of the Pixel 9 series handsets, expected in October.

A recent leak has also revealed the Pixel Fold 2 is also in the works, and with a 5,000mAh battery, Google’s next foldable could also carry a significant battery upgrade.

The certificate comes from UL Demko, an international body known for testing and certifying electrical products according to the relevant standards.

The certificate was issued in December, indicating that it is for an upcoming Google handset – the Pixel 8A.

Either way, there are too many unknown variables to confirm anything with 100% accuracy. But we hope to get more info on this unnamed Google device soon.

