Google Pixel Fold might copy the OnePlus Open’s best feature

Google is reportedly working on a new screen feature for its Pixel Fold line that is apparently borrowed from the OnePlus Open.

Google’s entry into the foldable smartphone with the Pixel Fold has been widely successful. Users have appreciated the wider cover screen design. However, a Pixel Fold 2 leak indicates the company is taking a different direction with the next generation.

While Pixel Fold is excellent, it lacks features, and Android Police discovered evidence that Google could add the “swipe up to continue” feature to its foldable line with the future version of Android.

“Swipe up to continue” is long overdue on Pixel Fold

The outlet reportedly found an excerpt in the Android 14 QPR3 beta string stating, “Fold your phone and swipe up on the front display to continue using the app, or wait a few seconds for the screen to lock.”

Surprisingly, it sounds a lot like the feature we have seen on OnePlus Open and OPPO Find N3.

Both foldable smartphones sport a feature that lets users close the phone and swipe up the cover display to continue using the app they were using on the folding display.

It’s a convenient feature and would be an excellent addition, but the Google Pixel Fold currently lacks it.

Previously, when Android 14 QPR1 had come out, Android Police had reported Google was working on a similar continuity feature. However, we never got to see it. The company apparently ditched the feature as it wasn’t available in the later releases.

Either way, we hope this time Google just doesn’t stop here. The “swipe up to continue” will be a nice addition to the Pixel Fold. In addition, we hope Google brings the per-display-customization, too, so that you won’t have to use the same Home screen layout on both screens.

