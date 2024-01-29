World’s thinnest foldable HONOR Magic V2 debuts in Europe

HONOR’s second foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V2 was launched in China last year, and the handset claimed the title of the “thinnest foldable” on the market.

Now, the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone is going global. HONOR Magic V2 is all set to debut in Europe, including the UK.

HONOR Magic V2: design and display

Image: HONOR

In terms of design, the HONOR Magic V2 is still the “thinnest foldable” on the market. The handset measures 9.9mm in thickness when folded and 4.7mm when open.

In contrast, the Google Pixel Fold is 12.1mm thick in folded condition and 5.8mm thick in unfolded condition. However, there’s a closest competitor, and that is the OnePlus Open – only 2mm thicker in folded condition and 1mm in unfolded condition.

However, the thinness isn’t the only thing going for the HONOR Magic V2. The handset sports a 7.92-inch OLED LTPO foldable panel with a 10:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,344 x 2,156 resolution, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

On the outside, there’s a 6.43-inch OLED 120Hz LTPO panel (cover screen) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2,500 nits peak brightness.

The folding display is protected by so-called nanocrystal glass – a proprietary technology from the company.

HONOR Magic V2 specs

Image: HONOR

HONOR Magic V2 Display Folding Screen: 7.92-inch OLED LTPO with a 10:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,344 x 2,156 resolution, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Cover Screen: 6.43-inch OLED 120Hz LTPO with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 2,500 nits peak brightness Chipset Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset RAM & Storage 16GB RAM & 512 GB of storage Cameras Front Cameras: Two 16MP shooter

Back Cameras: 50MP primary shooter + 50MP ultrawide + 2.5x 20MP telephoto camera Battery 5,000mAh dual silicon-carbon battery

66W wired charging OS Magic OS based on Android 13 Colors Black Vegan Leather

Phantom Purple Price €1,999 in Europe

£1,699.99 in the UK

Under the hood, the HONOR Magic V2 sports an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor – the same chipset on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, the handset is getting a single memory and storage configuration option in Europe – 16GB of RAM with 512 GB of storage.

As for the cameras, there’s nothing special. There are two 16MP selfie cameras – one on the cover display and one on the folding screen.

On the rear, there’s the standard triple-camera array – a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2.5x 20MP telephoto camera.

A 5,000mAh dual silicon-carbon battery is powering HIONOR Magic V2 with 66W wired charging. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging support.

In terms of other specs, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support, stereo speakers, and Magic OS based on Android 13.

Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition

Image: HONOR

An interesting addition to the HONOR Magic V2, and the reason the event was held at the Porsche Center, was the new luxury Magic V2 RSR model.

It is essentially the same device with a design that resembles the Porsche luxury racing cars.

The HONOR Magic V2 RSR edition also comes with the industry’s first anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, 1TB storage, and a hefty price tag – still considerably cheaper than a Porsche.

HONOR Magic V2: Price and availability

If you live in Europe and want the HONOR Magic V2 to be your next foldable smartphone, the pre-orders have already gone live from HONOR, Amazon, Very, Argos, and Curry. You’ll be able to purchase the handset on February 2.

The Europe pricing of the handset is €1,999, putting it beside the top-tier foldable, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which costs €1,899 in Europe for the 256GB variant. However, the HONOR Magic V2 costs £1,699.99 in the UK.

The foldable smartphone is available in two color variants in both regions – Black Vegan Leather and Phantom Purple.

Additionally, HONOR is also offering some goodies if you pre-order its foldable. You can get Bang and Olufsen headphones worth £459, six months of screen protection, and a 66W HONOR SuperCharge Power Adapter if you pre-order directly from HONOR.

Also, you will receive an early bird voucher, which will reduce the final price by £200, but you have to redeem it before March 1.

