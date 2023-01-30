Foldable iPad with carbon fiber kickstand likely coming in 2024

According to the latest report from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next iPad will most likely be a foldable one that the company launches sometime next year.

In a series of tweets early this morning, Kuo shares his thoughts on the upcoming iPad. He says the company likely won’t launch an iPad within the next 9 to 12 months, and the new one will be foldable.

Kuo expects that the foldable iPad will come with a carbon fiber kickstand. Apple is going with carbon fiber thanks to its lightweight, durable build. You’ll want a kickstand that you can trust but won’t add bulk to the device.

Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Additionally, Kuo shared that Anjie Technology, a Chinese bonding and polishing company, will be in charge of producing the new carbon fiber kickstand.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a foldable iPad. We first heard rumors of the new foldable device from CCS Insight in October of last year.

Kuo thinks 2023 will be a slow year for iPads since Apple may not launch a new one this year. However, with the launch of the foldable iPad expected in 2024, the new model will likely boost sales greatly in 2024.

Of course, this is all still rumor at this point. Apple has yet to reveal that it is working on a foldable of any kind. Still, it looks like we will see a foldable iPad on the market before Apple launches a foldable iPhone.

