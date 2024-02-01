Connect with us

Google’s Circle to Search lands on the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series

Circle to Search makes it easier than ever to search on compatible Android phones.
Samsung galaxy s24 plus and ultra on a purpel back ground
Image: KnowTechie

Google has just rolled out its innovative Circle to Search feature on compatible Android handsets. Now, with nothing more than a gesture—a circle, a highlight, or even a tap—you can activate a Google search from any screen on your phone.

The new tool is available on the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. We expect it will come to more phones shortly, as more devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 are in the works.

Picture this: you’re immersed in a video from the NFL’s celebrations and notice Taylor Swift’s cute new bracelet, piquing your interest.

With a simple gesture around her hand, you can cue Google to explain its craze. It’s an effortless bridge from curiosity to knowledge, embedded seamlessly in your multimedia experience.

Not limited to videos or images, this feature extends into everyday conversations.

If a friend mentions a new bistro in your chat app, a mere tap on the name triggers Google to serve up the details, right where you are—no more navigating away to seek information.

Circle to Search is game-changing

Samsung galaxy s24 smartphone showing the new google circle to search function
Image: KnowTechie

Moreover, Circle to Search isn’t just for the curious-minded; it’s a boon for learners as well.

No longer do you have to pause and pivot to a web search when you don’t understand a word. A long press on your home button activates the feature, allowing you to highlight the word and instantly reveal its meaning.

The essence of Circle to Search lies in its seamless integration with your digital life. Say farewell to the disruptions of switching apps for a quick Google dive.

Whether it’s getting insights on-the-go or keeping the flow in your digital interactions, this feature is a significant step toward a more interconnected and intuitive online experience.

And for those habitual screenshot savers, the days of reminders to search later are over. With Circle to Search, your answers are just a gesture away, letting your digital life proceed uninterrupted.

