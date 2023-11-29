Quick Answer: No, the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, making the smartphones impervious to dust and capable of surviving underwater up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the latest Android smartphones from Google’s arsenal. If you want to experience the purest form of Android, these are the way to go.

This year’s Pixel 8 series comes with a new sleeker design, new camera features, and AI enhancements that make your snaps and videos more stunning than ever.

There’s also the new Tensor G3 processor responsible for the power behind Google’s latest Pixels. The new chipset has not only improved the phone’s performance but also the camera, which has always been the keystone of Pixel devices.

This time, the display is brighter than ever, and the battery is longer lasting, but all these come at a cost. Google has increased the prices of Pixel 8 and 8 Pro by $100, to $699 and $999, respectively.

With all these advancements, a $100 price increase is reasonable. But for $700, you would want to know how durable your new Android smartphone is – especially if there’s a possibility of losing it after taking an accidental dunk in your bathtub.

So, is the Google Pixel 8 waterproof?

Image: KnowTechie

Short Answer: No, the Google Pixel 8 is not waterproof.

Yes, it’s true. The Google Pixel 8 isn’t waterproof, and the fact is that no smartphone truly is waterproof, even in 2023.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

However, the Pixel 8 is water-resistant and has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, the highest in the industry.

It means the Google Pixel 8 will be able to survive total immersion in the water for a certain amount of time and to a certain depth, which is excellent news, and you don’t have to worry about your expensive smartphone if it falls into the tub accidentally.

However, that doesn’t mean you can take your Pixel 8 when you go scuba diving.

There are limits to Google Pixel 8’s mentioned IP68 rating. It means the device is only tested to be resistant to water down to 1.5 meters underwater and for just 30 minutes.

Further or extended immersion could be dangerous and lead to water ingress, which would be very bad for your phone.

These limitations also indicate that taking your Pixel 8 with you for swimming is not recommended, as accidents could happen anywhere at any time.

Is the Google Pixel 8 Pro waterproof?

Image: KnowTechie

Like the regular Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro has an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. It means protecting up to 1.5 meters of water submersion for up to 30 minutes.

So, all our previous warnings apply to the Pro model, too.

What is an IP rating?

Is the IP68 rating on a Google Pixel 8 any good?

The IP rating, or Ingress Protection rating, indicates how well the device or gadget can fend off dust and water.

Ingress Protection rating (or just IP rating) is an international standard used to rate the degree of protection or sealing effectiveness in electrical enclosures against intrusion of objects, water, dust, or accidental contact.

The IP code always consists of the letters IP (Ingress Protection) followed by two digits.

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which is the highest in the industry. So, “IP” stands for “Ingress Protection” and the first number, six, is for dust, and the second number, eight, is for water.

IP Code Protection Against Solids Protection Against Liquids IPXX X: Not rated for protection against solids X: Not rated for protection against liquids IPX8 8: Fully protected against dust 8: Protected against immersion beyond 1m IPX7 7: Fully protected against dust 7: Protected against immersion up to 1m IPX6 6: Fully protected against dust 6: Protected against powerful water jets IPX5 5: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 5: Protected against water jets IPX4 4: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 4: Protected against splashing water IPX3 3: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 3: Protected against spraying water IPX2 2: Protected against dust, limited ingress (no harmful deposit) 2: Protected against dripping water when tilted up to 15° IPX1 1: Protected against solid objects >50mm (no harmful deposit) 1: Protected against vertically dripping water IPX0 0: No protection against contact and ingress of objects 0: No protection against liquids

Also, I would like to let you know that the Google Pixel 8 was tested in a controlled environment with clean, fresh water. So, your Pixel 8 may be less water-resistant against saltwater or chlorinated water.

Any water contaminants can damage the water-resistant seals on your Google Pixel 8. So, we do not recommend taking your Pixel 8 to the beach or even near your pool in your backyard, which may contain chlorine.

What to do if your Google Pixel 8 takes a dive?

Even with an IP68 rating, being safe and avoiding water damage to your Pixel 8 is crucial. However, it may not be always possible, and accidents happen, right?

So, if the phone gets soaked, power it off immediately and dab it dry with a clean cloth or tissue.

Warranty Limitations: Not all manufacturers cover water damage under the warranties. So, even if your device has an IP68 rating, be sure to check the warranty terms and conditions to understand what is covered.

After that, do not try to charge it until it is fully dry. However, if you suspect there’s still liquid inside, swing by the nearest Google support center for a check-up.

Google Pixel 8 waterproofing – the bottom line

Credits: Google

Even if Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expensive flagship smartphones with state-of-the-art technology, they are still not waterproof.

On the positive side, the devices are equipped with an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating – the highest in the industry. It can handle a 1.5-meter-deep swim for up to 30 minutes.

However, you must never forget that the device is not waterproof, and you may want to be cautious to avoid permanent water damage. So, if you still plan to use your Pixel 8 near a body of water, be careful.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news