Have you been looking for a free subscription to Xbox Live? Well, get in line. There are a few ways to get a subscription, but honestly, most of them are scams.

If you are redirected to another webpage or asked for personal information, you may about to fall for a scam.

It’s also worth noting that the new name for Xbox Live is Xbox Game Pass Core, which changes the perks slightly but still enables multiplayer gaming on Xbox consoles.

And in 2021, Microsoft removed the requirement to have a subscription to play free-to-play online multiplayer games. That includes titles like Warframe, Destiny 2, and Rocket League.

So, you might not actually need an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, depending on the games you play. You can also get access to LFG and party chat without needing to pay.

To save your Xbox account from sketchy sites, here are the only ways to get Xbox Game Pass Core for free.

There are a few safe ways to get Xbox Live for free

To play online multiplayer titles like Gears of War, you must have an Xbox Game Pass Core subscription. You can still back up your saves to the cloud without a subscription, which is nice.

That money goes to keeping the online servers running, paying for moderation, and many other things that make online gaming on Xbox smooth and hopefully safe.

There are only a few ways to get a free trial of Xbox Game Pass Core, or Xbox Live as it used to be known:

Free trial cards included in certain games: Most multiplayer-focused games, like Destiny 2 or Call of Duty WWII, include cards with a code for two-, three-, or 14-day trials. Xbox consoles and first-party controllers also include codes.

Free Xbox Live weekends: Microsoft often hosts weekends that don’t need Xbox Game Pass Core. You can always check Xbox’s blog page to look for Free Play Days.

Microsoft Rewards: The easiest and the best way to save long-term on Xbox Game Pass Core subscriptions.

Set up a new account: All new Xbox accounts come with a free trial of Xbox Game Pass Core, so you can technically keep spinning up new emails and new accounts. Seems like a lot of hard work to save $10 a month.

The easiest way to get free Xbox Live is by using Microsoft Rewards. It’s free to sign up, free to redeem, and has a ton of ways to earn points, including using Bing for your daily searches in Microsoft Edge.

You can go to the Microsoft Rewards page to sign up using your Microsoft account and start earning points. It costs 9,500 points for one month, so start saving! It’s worth mentioning that Microsoft Rewards only works in a few countries, including the US and UK.

These are some methods that you can utilize to get a free Xbox Live subscription, but if we’re missing anything, please be sure to let us know in the comments below.

