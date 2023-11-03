Can you use Apple AirPods with non-Apple products?

Quick Answer: Yes, Apple AirPods can be used with non-Apple products. They’re Bluetooth headphones so they can connect to any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Apple’s AirPods have been a game-changing wireless earbud option for many people throughout the world.

The convenience and style that Apple brought to the table have made other companies like Samsung follow suit with their own lifestyle earbud products.

With Apple’s ecosystem being so close-knit, however, can you use your AirPods with other Bluetooth-enabled devices?

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

Can you use AirPods with non-Apple products?

Short answer: Yes

Yes, you can, in fact, use your Apple AirPods with devices outside of the Apple family. This means that your Android phones and other Bluetooth-equipped devices like laptops and such can be connected to your earbuds.

We’ll show you how below.

how to connect AirPods to non Apple devices

Navigate to the settings menu on your device. Locate the Bluetooth settings (For Android users, go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth). Ensure Bluetooth is activated. With your AirPods in their case, open the lid and press and hold the setup button located on the back of the case. Wait for the white light between the AirPod slots to start flashing. Your AirPods should now appear in the list of available Bluetooth devices on your device’s screen.

That’s it; your AirPods should now work with whatever device you paired them with.

Did you try connecting your AirPods to another device? Did you have any issues? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news