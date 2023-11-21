Pixel 8 users are getting bumps and ripples on their displays 

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users have started noticing small circular bumps in multiple places on the inside of the screen.

While not sure, users speculate it is the result of inside components pressing up against the fragile screen of the smartphone.

Google’s Pixel smartphones are often considered the best Android has to offer, but these otherwise great smartphones often become the victim of ridiculous problems.

According to 9to5Google, the affected users are dishing out the issue on Reddit and Google Support forums.

Pixel 8 users think inside components are responsible

Source: Google Support

While the issue is ridiculous, to begin with, the efforts of some of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users have paid off. They were able to get a replacement successfully from Google, citing noticeable display indents.

That said, users have said the newly appeared bumps don’t affect the overall performance of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro screens.

The fact of the matter is that these bumps are hardly visible and easy to miss unless you are really looking for them under specific lighting conditions.

However, some users are still looking into the matter and are suggesting internal spring-like components pressing up against the display have caused this. It’s possible these could lead to more serious issues down the line.

We are unsure about the accuracy of this claim, but users have pointed it out. Other teardown videos of the Pixel 8 phones that showcase the structures underneath the screen.

Google has yet to officially comment on the matter, while the users are freaking out in fear that the display of their beloved Pixel 8 and 8 Pro may suffer damage over time and even crack due to the pressure of the inside components.

