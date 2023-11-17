Google Pixel 8A dummy unit gives a close look at the phone’s design

Google is very bad at keeping secrets, so we usually have a lot of leaks about upcoming devices before the company’s launch events and announcements, and the Pixel 8A is the latest subject of these leaks.

It happened with the Pixel 7 series, then with the Pixel 8 series, and it’s happening again with the upcoming Pixel 8A, as a dummy unit of the phone has appeared in the wild.

The Pixel 8A dummy unit images come from the leaker No Name and xleaks7. They have shared the images via a LinkedIn post.

In total, there are four photos of the unit showcasing the front, back, and sides of Google’s upcoming mid-range A-series smartphone.

Pixel 8A will likely have the same design with slightly rounder edges

Based on the earlier rumors, the Pixel 8A is believed to have the internal codename “Akita” and would feature a more rounded design than the Pixel 7A. The leaked aluminum dummy units appear to have the same, supporting the rumors.

A previous leak also claimed that the new A-series handset would have dimensions of 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm, which makes the device slightly slimmer and shorter than its predecessor, the Pixel 7A.

However, the dummy unit measures 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94, which differs from the previously claimed measurements, making the Pixel 8A slightly taller yet slimmer than the 7A.

Source: xleaks7

Regarding the design, the Pixel 8A dummy looks the same as its predecessor, with no noticeable difference.

There’s still a punch-hole selfie camera design, and bezels are thicker. On the back, we have Pixel’s signature camera visor or bar with two camera sensors and a flash.

On the sides, the power button and the volume rockers have the same placement as the previous Pixel phones.

While we don’t have an official launch date for the Google Pixel 8A, the company usually unveils its mid-range A-series smartphones in the first half of the year.

Google’s Pixel 8A will likely launch in the first half of 2024, just like the company’s other A-series phones. The exact launch date, however, is still unknown.

