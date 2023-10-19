OPPO Find N3 launches globally with some pretty bright screens

Just hours ago, OPPO announced its third-generation book-style foldable smartphone, the first to finally launch outside China. It is the successor to last year’s popular OPPO Find N2, which sadly wasn’t launched outside its home country.

OPPO’s latest flagship foldable features, Qualcomm’s latest mobile chipset, 67W SuperVOOC charging, and a price tag to match. Here’s what you need to know about OPPO Find N3.

OPPO Find N3 design and display

OPPO has continued its trend of a shorter and wider book-style foldable with the Find N3. The company uses its third-generation Flexion Hinge at the core of the Find N3, certified to withstand 1 million folds.

We expect the same setup in the OnePlus Open, also launching today, which is likely to be the same device with different software.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Source: OPPO

Despite being thinner and lighter than its previous iterations, Find N3 is more durable. It’s only certified for IPX4 splash resistance, which is pretty solid for a foldable phone.

OPPO Find N3 sports a 7.82-inch 2440x2268px internal folding display with a 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

Meanwhile, there’s a 6.31-inch 2484x1116px AMOLED external panel with a dynamic 10-120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and the same peak brightness.

The screens are some of the brightest you’ll find on a mobile phone, and get resolutions to match, as rumors had suggested.

Source: OPPO

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

OPPO has designed the Find N3 to accommodate at least three windows on the screen at the same time – in both horizontal and vertical views. The company calls it a 15-inch virtual screen.

According to OPPO, 95% of its mainstream apps will support the expanded display, with the capability of resizing an active window in a multi-window setup.

OPPO Find N3 specs and camera

Specs Display Internal: 7.82-inch 2440x2268px AMOLED with a 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits.

External: 6.31-inch 2484x1116px AMOLED with a dynamic 10-120 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and same peak brightness Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage 16GB RAM & 512GB Camera Front: 20MP on the inside and 32MP on the cover screen

Rear: 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 + 48MP ultrawide + 64MP zoom camera Battery & Charging 4,805mAh & 67W SuperVOOC IP Rating IPX4 Operating System ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13 Weight & Dimensions 239g & 14mm x 24mm x 70mm Colors Black and Red features a vegan leather back, while Green and Gold features a matte glass finish Price $2,399

OPPO Find N3 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, unlike the MediaTek-powered Oppo Find N3 Flip. It is a top-tier chipset complete with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB.

A 4,805mAh battery keeps the smartphone going, paired with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. According to OPPO, it can do 0-100% in just 42 minutes.

As expected, the Find N3 features an impressive Hasselblad-branded camera setup on its back and two selfie cameras – 20MP on the inside and 32MP on the cover screen.

On the back of the smartphone, there’s a triple camera module featuring Sony’s latest 48MP (1/1.43”) LYTIA-T808 “pixel stacked” sensor with dual-layer transistor technology.

Source: OPPO

In addition, there’s a 48MP 1/2″ sensor behind a 14mm f/2.2 ultrawide lens featuring autofocus and a 64MP 1/2″ zoom camera with a 3x 70mm f/2.6 stabilized periscope lens. The camera also has hybrid zoom capability up to 6x or 145mm.

OPPO Find N3 colors, pricing, and availability

OPPO Find N3 is available in four colors and two finishes – Black and Red features a vegan leather back, while Green and Gold features a matte glass finish. Interestingly, only the Champagne Gold model features a color-matched camera island.

Find N3 comes in a single variant, sporting 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, costing SGD 2,399, which comes to around $1,750. Pre-orders start tomorrow, October 20. It’s going to be available globally, but don’t expect US availability to be easy.

For the US market, Oppo is likely to keep the OnePlus Open as the option. It’s likely to be the exact same phone as the Find N3, though, so you should be able to get your hands on this one. Technically.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news