News
Latest OnePlus Open leak reveals improved hinge and camera
The OnePlus Open is nearly here.
Foldable devices have become increasingly popular in recent years, with multiple brands releasing their take on what a foldable smartphone should be.
We’ve seen devices from Samsung, Google, Honor, and even laptops from companies like HP. Now it’s time for OnePlus, as the company is all set to launch the OnePlus Open tomorrow, October 19th.
That said, we don’t have to wait till tomorrow to get all the spicy new details. We already have a few notable OnePlus Open leaks, revealing renders, color options, and details about the hinge longevity.
Leaker Yogesh Brar also posted a few key specs of the OnePlus Open that we didn’t already know about.
Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2
Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!
According to him, the front display will feature Ceramic Guard protection, while the inner display will sport a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. OnePlus has named the displays “Dual ProXDR displays.”
New OnePlus Open hinge and camera leaks
According to the company, OnePlus has taken measures to reduce the visible crease on its first foldable smartphone.
The company has used an improved “Flexion” hinge on the OnePlus Open that uses a water-drop shape to reduce the visibility when open. The hinge has fewer components, which helps reduce the overall weight.
Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!
Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.
The OnePlus Open should also have the new Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. This sensor uses Pixel Stacked technology to capture more light through a relatively small sensor.
Leaker Yogesh Brar has also claimed the standout feature of the OnePlus Open will be the camera system.
The leaker has also posted an image of the Oxygen OS launcher with dock icons.
In addition, we know the OnePlus Open comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, for $1,699.
We won’t have long to wait to find out if these leaks are true, as OnePlus is holding an event tomorrow to unveil the device.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- OnePlus 12 may get a price bump due to better display and cameras
- OnePlus 12 camera specs leak reveals a 3X periscope camera
- Fresh OnePlus 12 renders give a better look at upgraded design
- OnePlus 12 specs leak says the phone will get up to 24GB of RAM
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks