Foldable devices have become increasingly popular in recent years, with multiple brands releasing their take on what a foldable smartphone should be.

We’ve seen devices from Samsung, Google, Honor, and even laptops from companies like HP. Now it’s time for OnePlus, as the company is all set to launch the OnePlus Open tomorrow, October 19th.

That said, we don’t have to wait till tomorrow to get all the spicy new details. We already have a few notable OnePlus Open leaks, revealing renders, color options, and details about the hinge longevity.

Leaker Yogesh Brar also posted a few key specs of the OnePlus Open that we didn’t already know about.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

OnePlus Open



Cover display:

– 6.31” 2K AMOLED, 120Hz

– 2,800nits Peak Brightness

– Ceramic Guard protection



Main display:

– 7.82” Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz

– LTPO 3.0

– 2,800nits Peak Brightness



Dolby Vision support



OnePlus calls them ProXDR displays, hopefully Apple is not mad pic.twitter.com/oB5Bnd7qzp — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 17, 2023

According to him, the front display will feature Ceramic Guard protection, while the inner display will sport a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. OnePlus has named the displays “Dual ProXDR displays.”

New OnePlus Open hinge and camera leaks

According to the company, OnePlus has taken measures to reduce the visible crease on its first foldable smartphone.

The company has used an improved “Flexion” hinge on the OnePlus Open that uses a water-drop shape to reduce the visibility when open. The hinge has fewer components, which helps reduce the overall weight.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

The OnePlus Open should also have the new Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. This sensor uses Pixel Stacked technology to capture more light through a relatively small sensor.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has also claimed the standout feature of the OnePlus Open will be the camera system.

The leaker has also posted an image of the Oxygen OS launcher with dock icons.

So the OnePlus Open comes with Oxygen OS 13.2 based on Android 13.



Needs some fixes but overall it's pretty stable. Has some One UI touches and a functional dock.



Should've rebranded Oxygen OS 13.2 as Oxygen OS Fold.



Anyways the standout feature on Open will be the cameras.. pic.twitter.com/CaWhk8prlL — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 14, 2023

In addition, we know the OnePlus Open comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, for $1,699.

We won’t have long to wait to find out if these leaks are true, as OnePlus is holding an event tomorrow to unveil the device.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news