Latest OnePlus Open leak reveals improved hinge and camera

The OnePlus Open is nearly here.
Image: KnowTechie

Foldable devices have become increasingly popular in recent years, with multiple brands releasing their take on what a foldable smartphone should be. 

We’ve seen devices from Samsung, Google, Honor, and even laptops from companies like HP. Now it’s time for OnePlus, as the company is all set to launch the OnePlus Open tomorrow, October 19th. 

That said, we don’t have to wait till tomorrow to get all the spicy new details. We already have a few notable OnePlus Open leaks, revealing renders, color options, and details about the hinge longevity.

Leaker Yogesh Brar also posted a few key specs of the OnePlus Open that we didn’t already know about.

According to him, the front display will feature Ceramic Guard protection, while the inner display will sport a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. OnePlus has named the displays “Dual ProXDR displays.”

New OnePlus Open hinge and camera leaks

Oneplus open renders from onleaks
Source: OnLeaks/KnowTechie

According to the company, OnePlus has taken measures to reduce the visible crease on its first foldable smartphone.

The company has used an improved “Flexion” hinge on the OnePlus Open that uses a water-drop shape to reduce the visibility when open. The hinge has fewer components, which helps reduce the overall weight.

The OnePlus Open should also have the new Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. This sensor uses Pixel Stacked technology to capture more light through a relatively small sensor. 

Leaker Yogesh Brar has also claimed the standout feature of the OnePlus Open will be the camera system.

The leaker has also posted an image of the Oxygen OS launcher with dock icons.

In addition, we know the OnePlus Open comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, for $1,699.

We won’t have long to wait to find out if these leaks are true, as OnePlus is holding an event tomorrow to unveil the device.

