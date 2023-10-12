OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 to both launch on October 19

We have been speculating about OnePlus’s first book-style foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, for months. A few days ago, the company even announced on X, formerly Twitter, that a launch was coming soon.

It seems that day is almost here. Today, the company officially announced that the OnePlus Open will be launching next week.

According to the company’s announcement, the launch will be in Mumbai, India, on October 19, starting at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EDT). The date lines up with the recent OnePlus Open release date leak we saw.

Alongside the announcement, the company has also shared an official glimpse of its first folding smartphone with flat edges and an alert slider. The Open won’t be alone, though, and Oppo’s other book-style foldable will also launch on the same day.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Source: OnePlus

OPPO Find N3 to also launch on October 19

Oppo Find N3 and OnePlus Open are likely to be the same device with different labels. The two phones are also going to launch on the same day, but Oppo is holding a separate event for the N3 series.

Introducing not one, but two game-changing foldables.



Tune into the #OPPOFindN3Series Global Launch and witness the future unfold.

🔗 https://t.co/Fwkyuf02Om pic.twitter.com/G8xFYaqEeZ — OPPO (@oppo) October 12, 2023

Oppo is holding an event in Singapore on October 19, at 14:30 GMT+8 (2:30 AM EDT). The phone is likely going to be solid in different markets than the OnePlus Open.

The phone will debut globally alongside the Find N3 Flip, which is the other device in the Find N3 series. It will be interesting to see the strategy Oppo will adapt for its latest lineup of foldables.

OnePlus Open speculated hardware details

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

In the words of OnePlus’s president and COO, Kinder Liu, OnePlus’s new foldable would offer an “elegant, lightweight, and slim design, alongside an imperceptible screen crease, unprecedented imaging performance, efficient software, and premium quality.”

While no other details about the divide have been officially revealed, the previous OnePlus Open leaks have provided a glimpse into the smartphone’s hardware.

The OnePlus Open is expected to sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with at least 256GB internal storage, a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired charging, and durability that rivals the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

In terms of the display, the device will pack a 7.82-inch internal folding screen with a 2,268 x 2,440 pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the external screen will be 6.31-inch with a 2,484 x 1,116 pixels resolution.

The OPPO Find N3 is also going to get more or less the same specifications, we assume.

While a previous leak has revealed apparent US pricing, we will get the official pricing details and more information next week.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news