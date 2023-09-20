OnePlus has been in the headlines for its upcoming book-style foldable smartphone for the past few months. It will be the company’s first step in the foldable market with the OnePlus Open.

Last we heard, the OnePlus Open was delayed as the company decided to change its display manufacturer at the last moment, which resulted in distinct changes in the device’s appearance.

But today, the company has officially announced via its X (formerly Twitter) account, that the phone is coming “SOON.”

Although OnePlus didn’t reveal an official launch date for the device, we still procured it courtesy of the leaker Max Jambor.

According to Jambor’s post on X, formerly Twitter, the OnePlus Open is expected to launch on October 19, roughly two weeks after Google’s Pixel 8 event on October 4.

OnePlus today announced that #OnePlusOpen is launching “soon”



Now let me tell you what soon means: The very first foldable smartphone from @OnePlus is launching October 19th! 🗓️



I’m truly excited about this device! — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 20, 2023

OnePlus Open possible specs

If Jambor’s post is true, OnePlus’s selected launch date seems unusually suspicious. It’s almost like they don’t want Google Pixel to hog all the glory.

However, Jambor’s post didn’t reveal any more details. And, of course, he didn’t have to. Previous OnePlus Open leaks have provided us with a fair idea of what to expect.

We know the device’s design with relatively slim bezels, flat edges, a circular camera island on the back, and the iconic alert slider.

Source: OnLeaks/KnowTechie

We are also aware of most of the OnePlus Open’s specs. The foldable smartphone is expected to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED folding internal screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED external screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate for both displays.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus Open will sport a triple camera system on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto camera sensor.

There could be a 32MP shooter for selfies, and the inside could house a 20MP selfie snapper, too. Lastly, it’ll get a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

