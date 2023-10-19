OnePlus Open has officially been unveiled, and it is essentially the OPPO Find N3, launched earlier today. The company first teased its foldable smartphone back in February, and after months of waiting, we finally have it.

Interestingly, OnePlus went for a book-style foldable instead of a flip style, probably to take digs at rivals like the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. So, here’s what you need to know about OnePlus’s first folding smartphone.

OnePlus Open design & display

Starting with the design, it is the same as the OPPO Find N3 with a smaller and wider body. However, it’s considerably lighter compared to other foldable flagships on the market, and most notably, there’s an alert slider too.

OnePlus Open sports a 6.3-inch external screen (2,484 x 1,116, 20:9) and a 7.8-inch 2K OLED folding internal screen (1.0758:1). Both panels are equipped with LTPO technology sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it drops to 1Hz for the internal screen, while it’s 10Hz for the external with a peak brightness of 2,800 for both.

According to OnePlus, the screen has the so-called Ceramic Guard protection and claims it is 20% tougher than Gorilla Glass Victus, given the same size and thickness. However, the company didn’t clarify the Ceramic Guard’s stance compared to Victus 2.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Open is behind Google and Samsung in terms of dust and water resistance, with an IPX4 rating.

OnePlus Open specs & cameras

Specification Display Internal Display: 7.82-inch AMOLED, LTPO up to 120Hz, 2,440 x 2,268 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits

External Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, LTPO up to 120Hz, 2,484 x 1,116 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, same peak brightness, and Ceramic Guard. Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM & Storage 16GB RAM & 512GB Storage Cameras Rear Cameras: 48MP wide (1.12μm, OIS, PDAF, ƒ/1.7) + 48MP ultra-wide (0.8μm, ƒ/2.2, AF) + 64MP telephoto (0.7μm, OIS, 3x zoom, ƒ/2.6)

Front Cameras: 32MP external front (ƒ/2.4, 0.7μm) + 20MP internal front (0.7μm, ƒ/2.2) Battery & Charging 4,805mAh dual-battery, 67W wired charging Operating System OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 Dust & Water Resistance IPX4 Weight & Dimensions 239g (Black)/245g (Green) & 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm (Green)/5.9mm (Black) Colors Voyager Black with faux leather and Emerald Dusk (Green) with matte-finished glass Price $1,699

The rest of the OnePlus Open specs are also quite similar to the OPPO Find N3, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running under the hood, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

There’s also a 4,805mAh battery that keeps the lights on with 67W wired charging. Unfortunately, wireless charging capabilities are lacking.

OnePlus is not only one step ahead of Google and Samsung with its 67W wired charging capability; the company also packs an 80W charging brick in the box.

Image: KnowTechie/WinFuture

On the back of the foldable, there’s a triple camera system bringing a 48MP Sony LYTIA T808 main camera here (with OIS) with a 1/1.43-inch main sensor. In addition, there’s a 64MP 3X telephoto camera (with OIS) and a 48MP ultrawide lens.

According to the company, the 3X telephoto lens can deliver 6x in-sensor zoom and 120X digital zoom. However, we speculate the image quality will fall even before reaching 120X.

On the front side, there are two selfie cameras – a 20MP on the foldable panel and a 32MP on the smartphone panel.

OnePlus Open will run Oxygen OS 13.2 powered by Android 13 out-of-the-box. Supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7.

OnePlus Open colors, price, and availability

OnePlus Open is launched in two colors and two finishes – Voyager Black with faux leather finish and Emerald Dusk (Green) with matte-finished glass.

The device is priced at $1,699 for the only variant with 16GB/512GB model in the US. You can pre-order the device directly from the OnePlus website or e-commerce sites like Amazon and Best Buy.

Pre-orders have already started, the open sale begins on October 27, and the OnePlus Open isn’t available through carriers.

