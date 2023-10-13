Connect with us

OnePlus 12 may get a price bump due to better display and cameras

OnePlus is switching display manufacturers, but it could come at a cost to the buyers.
Upcoming oneplus 12 render
OnePlus 12 leaked render

OnePlus is having a good month. Early this week, leaks revealed OnePlus 12’s new periscope camera and display specs. In addition, the company even made the official launch date announcement of the OnePlus Open, its first foldable smartphone. 

And now, the latest leak has revealed the company may be opting for a price hike for its next flagship smartphone, expected to launch at the end of the year or in early 2024.

OnePlus 12’s BOE display could fix the green line issue

The latest leak comes from the tipster Yogesh Brar, who claimed on X (formerly Twitter), that the OnePlus 12 will use the same BOE display as the OPPO Find X6 Pro. 

While a previous display specs leak has also revealed the BOE display info, Brar has also saying that the decision to change the display, alongside a larger battery and improved camera specs, which means the OnePlus 12 could receive a price hike.  

As we previously suspected, OnePlus switched to BOE displays due to the infamous green line issue. Several recent user reports have shown OnePlus devices getting a display artifact that displays permanent green-colored lines on the screens

According to Brar, the new BOE panel hasn’t given any such issues so far. However, screens sourced from Samsung Display and Chinese display manufacturer Tianma apparently had “too many” green line issues.

So, if you were among those affected by OnePlus’ green line display issues, the company seems to be taking steps to fix them. 

Either way, the issue is last year’s OnePlus 11 was launched at $699. So, it would be interesting to see how far up the company takes the price if a price increase is indeed on the cards.

