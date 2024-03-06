OnePlus Nord 5 leak reveals a significant performance upgrade

Recently, rumor about OnePlus’s next flagship, the OnePlus 13, has surfaced, hinting at a redesign. Now, a sequel to the company’s mid-range line, the OnePlus Nord 5, is rumored to be in the works with a significant performance upgrade.

OnePlus launched the Nord 3 back in July 2023, which turned out to be one of the best mid-rangers the company has ever produced. So, the fans are eagerly waiting for the next iteration to see what more OnePlus adds to its Nord range.

Based on the leaks by Digital Chat Station on Weibo and Shishir on X/Twitter, OnePlus won’t disappoint.

However, the next Nord series handset will likely be named “OnePlus Nord 5,” skipping the numerical “4,” as it is ominous in Chinese culture. Looking back, you also won’t find a “OnePlus 4.”

OnePlus Nord 5 may inherit OnePlus 12R’s mediocre secondary cameras

Image: KnowTechie

According to the leaks, the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM.

The leaks also reveal a giant 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display specs may sound similar to the OnePlus 12R, which was recently launched. However, there is a difference. The OnePlus Nord 5 will not support the 8T LTPO panel like the 12R.

Image: KnowTechie

According to Shishir’s post, the Nord 5 will have the same rear camera array as the 12R, meaning an excellent 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX 890 primary sensor, accompanied by mediocre ultra-wide and macro sensors.

Lastly, the leak reveals a 5,500 mAh battery will be powering the next Nord handset.

Unfortunately, neither leak came with an image of the Nord 5. However, we may get one pretty soon if the company is targeting a July launch, similar to the OnePlus Nord 3.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news