OnePlus 13 to bring brand new camera design and new sensors

OnePlus’s current flagship, the OnePlus 12, was globally launched in January 2024. So, we are far from the company’s next flagship. However, we already have our first OnePlus 13 rumor, revealing a few surprising details.

According to the renowned leaker Digital Chat Station’s post on Weibo, the next iteration of the OnePlus flagship will come with new cameras and a new camera design.

While the leaker hasn’t divulged the details, it seems OnePlus will step away from its iconic circular camera housing next year.

OnePlus 13 is getting an improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

DCS has also highlighted that OnePlus is working on a 50MP primary camera and the periscope camera for the OnePlus 13.

Now, the OPPO Find X7 Ultra arguably sports the best Android smartphone cameras, and the OnePlus being an OPPO subsidiary, we will likely see the OnePlus 13 inherit one or more camera sensors from the Find X7 Ultra.

Interestingly, DCS also mentions the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which could be accurate as the OnePlus 12 flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

And again, if the OnePlus 13 lands in December, it could be one of the first handsets to sport Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC.

The leaker also says the next OnePlus flagship will feature a 2K display, like the current one, and will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as claimed by another leaker in a different Weibo post.

Either way, we have a long way to go for the OnePlus 13’s launch.

While the leak indicates the next OnePlus flagship will be a significant upgrade in more than one way, take these initial claims with a pinch of salt until more verifiable information arrives.

