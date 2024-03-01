Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could launch earlier than expected

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 smartphones are revered as one of the best foldable smartphones in the global market, and a new report indicates they could arrive earlier than usual.

While other brands overthrow Samsung in terms of specs, the Korean company’s marketing and distribution are way ahead of anything its competitors have to offer.

Sammobile reports that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in early July 2024.

According to the outlet, Samsung is eying the second week of the month, likely a Wednesday, if the Korean follows its tradition. It means the next Galaxy Unpacked event could be held on July 10, 2024.

Apparently, Samsung also has plans to gift Galaxy Ring and a Galaxy smartphone to all the participating athletes in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

An entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 is highly unlikely

Image: Smartprix

Previously, Samsung was expected to hold the next Unpacked event in late July. So, it’s not like the company has pushed the event date by much, but it is still earlier than the company’s usual window.

According to the Korean publication The Bell, Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in mid-July, with a sale schedule that is three to four weeks earlier than in previous years.

The outlet further says that Samsung could also hold the event in Paris, France, likely to take advantage of the 2024 Summer Olympics, set for July 26, in that city.

The report also mentions that Samsung even requested its core component suppliers to complete quality testing by April, which is earlier than its usual June deadline.

Image: Smartprix

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 aren’t getting much of an upgrade. Samsung will use the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC used on the Galaxy S24 series, and according to rumors, no further revolutionary upgrades are coming this year.

Hence, Samsung is likely only focusing on the hinge, increasing its durability and possibly reducing the crease.

The outlet has also addressed the rumors about a cheaper foldable, stating that it is an impossible goal for Samsung as the company cannot reduce the prices anymore.

In addition, Samsung executives are also worried that an entry-level foldable will damage the premium image of the foldable smartphones.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news