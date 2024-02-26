Updated: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024

UPDATE 2/26/2024: Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024, with hands-on experience for members of the media.

Samsung officially teased its new wearable, the Galaxy Ring, in January during the Galaxy Unpacked. Now, the company has revealed its plans to show off the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

The company confirms via an official post that it will unleash new mobile experiences powered by the Galaxy AI at the MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

Samsung will be displaying its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI, across even more devices. As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform — Samsung Health.

Interestingly, Samsung says in the post that its new wearable will be “publicly displayed for the first time,” likely implying that there will be no hands-on experience.

Samsung Galaxy Ring’s longer battery life and features

Image: LinkedIn/ Daniel Seung Lee

According to Android Authority, Samsung claimed a long battery for the Galaxy Ring during a media briefing.

In contrast, the Oura Ring lasts up to seven days. So, we are guessing to get more or less the same endurance figure from Samsung’s wearable.

Samsung also added that it was working to extend its smart ring’s battery life ahead of launch. The company even hinted that it would let users choose between longer battery life and more functionality.

Samsung also told the journalists that its wearable would offer plenty of health-related features, including fertility tracking, in partnership with the Natural Cycles birth control app.

In addition, Samsung clarified that the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch work together nicely.

We are absolutely developing a capability in such that it’s an integrated capability (sic) but also, you have the option of wearing one versus the other and then have a seamless transition.

Either way, the Galaxy Ring showcase at the MWC will provide more insight into the company’s first smart ring, which is expected to launch in late July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

