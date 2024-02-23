One UI 6.1 will bring AI features to more Galaxy devices

Samsung was already rumored to bring the currently exclusive Galaxy AI features to the older Galaxy devices through One UI 6.1. While previous leaks revealed a launch window and supported devices, the company has now made the official announcement.

The Galaxy AI features were the primary selling point of the Galaxy S24 series, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is better suited for the AI.

That said, old Samsung devices, like the Galaxy S23 series, can also run these AI features after receiving the One UI 6.1 update, which will start rolling out in late March.

No more communication barrier with Live Translate

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy AI brings powerful communication features to the older Galaxy devices.

The Chat Assist adjusts the tone of your message and also lets you translate the message into 13 different languages.

There’s also the Live Translate feature. It translates and makes transcriptions of voice calls. It’s also an on-device feature accessible only through the pre-installed Samsung Phone app.

You can also engage in conversations with people even if you don’t know their language with the Interpreter feature. It’s a split-screen feature that generates text translations for live conversations.

Get ready to merge Galaxy AI with productivity

Image: Samsung

The One UI 6.1 update will enhance your productivity with the Galaxy AI smarts. Here is the list of features coming to the older Galaxy devices.

Starting with Circle to Search with Google to keep searching convenient. You will have to form a circle on the interested part of the photo to initiate.

There’s also Note Assist to make quick summaries and translations of notes. You can also create note formats with this easily.

In addition, there are Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist features. The first one delivers comprehensive summaries of news articles, while the latter creates a transcription of meeting recordings. It will also provide summaries and translations of those meetings.

Unleash your creativity with Galaxy AI

Communication and productivity aren’t the only areas Galaxy AI shines. Multiple creativity-centric features are coming with the One UI 6.1 update, too, to enjoy on older Galaxy devices.

The Generative Edit lets you resize, realign, and reposition any object in a photo. There is also Edit Suggestion that will provide AI-powered suggestions to elevate the images faster.

In addition, the famed Instant Slow-mo feature is also coming, but only to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

To top it all off, users of the supported Galaxy devices will also get AI-generated wallpapers for a more customized Galaxy experience.

List of Galaxy devices to receive the One UI 6.1 update

According to Samsung’s blog, the One UI 6.1 update with the listed features will hit the following Galaxy devices.

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Either way, the wait is not long. While Samsung hasn’t provided a specific date, it said the One UI 6.1 will start rolling out to these Galaxy devices from the end of March.

