Leak reveals One UI 6.1 release window for older Galaxy devices

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series just a month ago, alongside a new update for its One UI, the One UI 6.1, offering a variety of new features, AI and otherwise.

While the One UI’s latest update is currently limited to the latest Galaxy S24 handsets, we had speculated the update will eventually come to older flagship Galaxy handsets.

However, we didn’t have a launch window. A recent leak has given us a clearer idea of when to expect this update.

The leak comes from Benit Bruhner Pro, who has claimed on X/Twitter that the wait is not going to be long. Samsung’s One UI 6.1 update with the Galaxy AI features will land on the Galaxy S23 handsets next month.

Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 series coming next month!



Next month is the deadline for the addition of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI, which will add many new features and improvements!



– Vastly improved animations

– Many new Galaxy AI features

There’s still a few weeks left for One UI 6.1’s arrival

Even tipster Tarun Vats chimed in, adding two possible release windows for the One UI 6.1 update for the older Galaxy devices.

According to Vats’s guess, the update will arrive on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 between March 11 and 13 or March 18 and 20.

However, the leaker also mentions the dates are just his speculation, not confirmed release windows, so we must take them with a pinch of salt, if not a fist full.

Either way, the One UI 6.1 will surely be available on older Galaxy devices within a few weeks. However, Samsung has yet to mention which AI features will be available on the older phones.

