Galaxy Ring to arrive in the second half of 2024, says Samsung exec

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series last month via the Galaxy Unpacked event, and the Korean company also unveiled the Galaxy Ring.

It will be the first Smart Ring from Samsung, and the company revealed a few minor details about the device, but nothing substantial, like the launch date, during the announcement.

However, it seems we finally have a vague launch window, courtesy of a LinkedIn post.

No surprise Galaxy Ring launch at the MWC

Image: LinkedIn/ Daniel Seung Lee

Yesterday, Samsung executive Daniel Seung Lee posted on LinkedIn (discovered by SamMobile) that the Galaxy Ring would launch in the second half of 2024.

However, the post is not currently available, probably thanks to Samsung.

That said, the post points to a vague launch window, which means we shouldn’t expect a surprising announcement from Samsung at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), coming later this month.

However, we are unsure if the company will hold a separate launch event to announce its first Smart Ring or wait for the next Galaxy Unpacked event – the one for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices – which usually takes place in August.

It is also possible that Samsung may have to wait until 2025 to launch the Galaxy Ring if the company seeks medical approval.

Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is coming, and it will be a brand-new addition to the market and the company’s wearable line.

