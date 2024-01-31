First Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak shows a massive shift in screen aspect ratio

Samsung’s mainstream flagship Android handset, the Galaxy S24 series, is hot out of the oven, and we already have our first look at what looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, following a Z Flip 6 battery leak.

While the leaks and rumors regarding Samsung’s next flagship foldable smartphone are running on low, a post from the X/Twitter user Xleaks7, in collaboration with Pigtou, has given us a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Get ready for a thinner and wider Galaxy Z Fold 6

Image: Pigtou/Xleaks7

Samsung’s foldable smartphones have taken off nicely after their inception just a few years ago.

The company even killed off its Galaxy Note line, replacing it with Galaxy Z (the new foldable line), and even held an official event for the very first time last year to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

So, after the Galaxy S24 series launch, all eyes are on the company’s foldable smartphone to see what new advancements it brings this year.

Now, the patent for the device nits a thinner and wider design compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which will result in an expansion of both the internal and external screens.

A previous leak from way back also indicated the same but without any corroborating evidence. It seems the company has finally decided to move away from its odd taller, and narrower design for good.

Several industry insiders have also speculated the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport a completely different aspect ratio.

In addition, comparison with patent drawings indicates a straight departure from the previous design and a move toward the development of thinner foldable devices with wider screens.

Image: Pigtou/Xleaks7

The leaked patent hints at a thinner and wider design for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, providing users with expensive and more screen real estate.

The patent also hints at a detent hinge made with carefully crafted components that ensure the foldable device maintains stability during its transformations.

The notable addition is the symmetrical pivoting of multiple housings around the hinge module. It is designed to evenly distribute the stress on the flexible display for extended reliability and durability.

The final component is the detent feeling – a tactile feedback experience when users fold or unfold the device – just for a sense of assurance.

In addition, we also see an interesting change in the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera island. Samsung may adopt the new design language we have seen on the Galaxy S24, S23, and others for its foldable phone – at least, for the Z Fold 6.

No further details were revealed through the post, not even about the cameras. However, the aforementioned previous leak revealed that Samsung intends to keep the same camera sensors as the last year.

But at this point, who knows? We cannot be sure of anything until more details arrive. Stay tuned!

