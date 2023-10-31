Samsung
Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, but not for the US
A homage to the iconic SGH-E700, this phone will only sell in select markets, but not the US.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a slender and more practical take on a foldable smartphone, which is more popular than its flagship “Fold” counterpart.
The compact design is also accompanied by affordable pricing for a foldable phone) and more color options you can imagine.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already had a plethora of color options, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited-edition variant that pays homage to SGH-E700, which was an iconic flip phone back in the day.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro is an homage to the SGH-E700
For the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition, Samsung has adopted the indigo blue and silver colors of the SGH-E700. The cover screen also gets the SGH-E700 treatment with a pixel graphics reinterpretation. Similarly, other UX elements have also been changed.
As a limited-edition launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro comes with multiple accessories. You will find a new Flipsuit case in the box, alongside three Flipsuit cards. The Flipsuit cards feature Samsung’s logo from different eras.
In addition, there’s a collector card that comes with a unique serial number engraved.
The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s most innovative phone of that era, the first one to come with a built-in antenna.
The phone was also highly praised for its design, which also helped the company sell over 10 million units. Ultimately, the SGH-E700 was crowned with the moniker of one of the distinguished phones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro: pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro is a limited-edition flip phone. It will be available in Korea, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Australia from November 1, and if you live in France, the availability starts from November 2.
The availability is limited, which is true for any “Limited Edition” smartphone, and it is purchasable through Samsung’s official website only. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing during the announcement.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- OPPO launches Find N3 Flip with triple cameras and Alert Slider
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leaks less than a month after Z Flip 5 launch
- Review: OnePlus Open
- Samsung’s new video teases Galaxy S24 series camera features
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks