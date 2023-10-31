Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, but not for the US

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a slender and more practical take on a foldable smartphone, which is more popular than its flagship “Fold” counterpart.

The compact design is also accompanied by affordable pricing for a foldable phone) and more color options you can imagine.

While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 already had a plethora of color options, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro, a limited-edition variant that pays homage to SGH-E700, which was an iconic flip phone back in the day.

Source: Samsung/KnowTechie

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro is an homage to the SGH-E700

For the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition, Samsung has adopted the indigo blue and silver colors of the SGH-E700. The cover screen also gets the SGH-E700 treatment with a pixel graphics reinterpretation. Similarly, other UX elements have also been changed.

As a limited-edition launch, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro comes with multiple accessories. You will find a new Flipsuit case in the box, alongside three Flipsuit cards. The Flipsuit cards feature Samsung’s logo from different eras.

In addition, there’s a collector card that comes with a unique serial number engraved.

Source: Samsung

The SGH-E700 was Samsung’s most innovative phone of that era, the first one to come with a built-in antenna.

The phone was also highly praised for its design, which also helped the company sell over 10 million units. Ultimately, the SGH-E700 was crowned with the moniker of one of the distinguished phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro: pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro is a limited-edition flip phone. It will be available in Korea, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Australia from November 1, and if you live in France, the availability starts from November 2.

The availability is limited, which is true for any “Limited Edition” smartphone, and it is purchasable through Samsung’s official website only. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t revealed the pricing during the announcement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 $999.99 $899.99 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is the fifth iteration of Samsung's flip phone, and brings the latest hardware at a lower starting price than the expensive Z Fold5.

