Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting another special edition, but not for the US

About a month ago, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro edition, and now the Korean company is collaborating with another popular brand to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition.

Samsung frequently teams up with famous brands in different fields. However, the Maison Margiela collaboration isn’t the first time for the Korean company.

The collaboration began last year with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela edition, which continues for another year with the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition.

According to Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics,

This second collaboration between the two brands brings together fashion and technology by approaching a high-tech device in a way similar to the construction of a haute couture garment. Through this collaboration, we want consumers to discover their own identity and express it without limitation.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition comes in a unique silver and metallic color

Source: Samsung

Maison Margiela is one of the iconic brands in the fashion industry that has brought its design expertise with this partnership.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 Maison Margiela edition features a rear glass with a unique design showcasing a Maison Margiela jacket.

The silver and metallic effects are unique to the fashion house and also enhance the look of the flip phone.

Source: Samsung

That’s not all. The Maison Margiela edition Galaxy flip phone comes with a Flap Leather case for the Z Flip 5 featuring natural black leather, woven fabric, and genuine fabric logo labels.

In addition, there are two Flipsuit Cards in the box with a paint splatter design and a silver plate. You can attach the cards to the phone, and the flex window will show a new theme from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal collection.

According to the company, the latest Maison Margiela edition flip phone will be available from November 30, and initially, it will only launch in Korea, China, and Hong Kong at a whopping $2,000.

