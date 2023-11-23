Samsung Galaxy Book 4 looks too familiar in first leaked images

Samsung is gearing up to launch the successor to its Galaxy Book 3 series. Last week, the entire Galaxy Book 4 specs sheet got leaked, and now we have our very first look at the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book series laptops have always been premium Windows laptops known for ultra-portability, quite like the Microsoft Surface laptops and Apple MacBooks.

The first set of leaked Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series images are courtesy of Windows Report, and based on our first impressions, the company isn’t changing much in terms of design.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 design remains the same as its predecessor

The images show two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI, a MicroSD, a USB-A 3.2 port, a card reader, and a headphone jack.

While it is not known at the moment whether Samsung is using the same materials as before, Windows Report believes the materials are the same due to the laptop having a similar weight as its predecessor.

Source: Windows Report

In terms of the design, there aren’t many changes. However, according to the leak, the entire Galaxy Book 4 series, except for the base model, will feature AMOLED screens and Bluetooth 5.3.

Unfortunately, the base model Samsung Galaxy Book 4 will stick to an FHD LED screen and Bluetooth 5.1.

As for the CPU, the base model Galaxy Book 4 and 360 are expected to sport Intel Core 5 (not Core i5), while Core 7 for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Pro 360. And the flagship Intel Core 9 for the flagship Ultra variant.

Regarding GPUs, the Galaxy Book 4 and 360 may feature Intel Graphics, and you may get Intel Arc Graphics is for the Pro and Pro 360 models. Only the Ultra variant is getting the NVIDIA GeForce 4070 GPU.

The last bit of new information is about the Galaxy Book 360 models, which reveals they could come with a stylus.

Source: Windows Report

We are still missing details on the battery and RAM, but the report claims that the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will feature 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

We also don’t have an official release date for the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series laptops, but we speculate it will be in the Q2-Q3 2024 window.

