Samsung unveils can’t-miss holiday deals on monitors and storage

Alright folks, hold onto your wallets because Samsung’s Black Friday memory sale is tossing out bytes for pennies! If your digital hoarding has finally caught up with your hard drive’s capacity, it’s time to rejoice.

Behold the 990 PRO SSD 2TB, which is zooming off the virtual shelves at a breezy $119.99, saving you a cool $70. Nab it here before it’s gone!

For those who fancy a bit less storage (because maybe you’re a minimalist or just reasonable), the 980 PRO SSD 1TB is up for grabs at a modest $79.99, letting you keep an extra $40 in your piggy bank. Check out this steal right here.

Now, if you’re the type who likes to take your gigabytes on a joyride, the Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 with a whopping 4TB is strutting its stuff at $199.99.

That’s a $100 drop that’ll make your data feel like it’s lounging in first class. Get your hands on this mobile vault over here.

And for the cherry on top, feast your eyes on a smorgasbord of monitor, memory and storage deals starting from the low, low price of $30. It’s like a buffet, but instead of questionable sushi, you get sweet, sweet storage solutions.

Dive into the deals here.

Still not convinced?

Now, don’t dawdle! These deals are hotter than a laptop on your thighs after a gaming marathon.

Check them out, and maybe, just maybe, you’ll end your day with a cart full of tech and a wallet that’s not completely empty.

