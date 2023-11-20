Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, pre-order and sales date revealed

A recent report has apparently confirmed the January 17 launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, along with the pre-order and sales schedule.

Samsung is planning big things for the Galaxy S24 series.

The company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series will not only feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC and the Exynos chipset in some regions, a titanium frame, AI-assisted features, and a new mobile assistant called Galaxy AI.

This latest leak comes from The Elec, which confirms several sales details for the smartphone, including the January launch date.

Galaxy S24 will likely be available for pre-orders on the launch day

However, this isn’t the first time we heard the January 17 launch date. Previously, a report from SBS Biz claimed the same, further establishing the rumor. However, this is the first time we got to know the sales date.

According to the latest report, Samsung will start sales for the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra immediately after the launch. It means you can expect pre-orders to begin on the launch day, January 17.

The report also states customers who have pre-ordered the Galaxy S24 series will start receiving them between January 26 and January 30, with general sales to begin on January 30.

While Samsung releases its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones in the first quarter of the year, they have pushed it up further this year by at least fifteen to twenty days.

This was likely influenced by the need to better compete with Apple’s iPhone 15 series.

