Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a titanium frame, report confirms

A few months ago, a leak consisting of the key specs of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed the Korean company is planning to implement titanium to its flagship Android smartphone’s frame, following Apple’s footsteps.

After a month, the rumor was corroborated by renowned leaker Revegnus, but he stated all three devices in the Galaxy S24 series are getting the titanium treatment.

The Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra all have titanium frames. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) October 5, 2023

Now, the latest report backs up both rumors, claiming that Samsung is not only using titanium on the Galaxy S24 Ultra but also considering expanding the material’s use to the other models.

The new titanium frames would cost Samsung more, so a price hike is likely

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The latest report comes from the Korean news outlet The Elec, claiming that unnamed sources have confirmed the titanium frame for the next generation Galaxy Ultra.

Samsung is reportedly working with several Chinese case suppliers, and one of them is a company named Solomon that is processing titanium alloy for the company. The Korean tech company is reportedly in the final stage of procuring the material.

Additionally, Samsung is also keeping an eye on user reactions in response to the new material. If the responses are positive, the outlet even states that Samsung will expand the titanium material to the rest of the Galaxy S24 models.

However, the new material comes at a higher cost. The new titanium frame could cost Samsung “four to five times” more than the current aluminum frames on the Galaxy S23 series. So, a price hike could be in the cards.

Galaxy S24 Ultra expected specs

The previous leaks have also revealed a few Galaxy S24 Ultra specs, including a brighter 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen with Ultra HDR support, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP rear camera setup.

Recently, a Qualcomm executive has also confirmed the existence of two Galaxy S24 variants — one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and one with Exynos.

The phone is expected to launch earlier than usual, too, with a January launch on the cards.

