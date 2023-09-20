Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra smartphones have been the talk of the town due to their telephoto cameras. It is one of the prime selling points for the company’s flagship phones. Unfortunately, a new leak indicates we may not see it next year.

According to leaker Ice Universe’s post on Twitter, now X, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may switch to a new 50MP 5x telephoto camera, replacing the current 10MP 10x periscope camera.

Not only that, it will feature a new 1/2.52-inch sensor with tiny, 0.7-micron pixels.

Telephoto solution of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra:

3x 10MP + 5x 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μm

The hardware specifications are weaker than Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is 50MP 1/2.52" 0.7μm for both 3x and 5x.

I know it's hard for you to accept,me too, but it's the truth.😑

You can place an iPhone15… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 19, 2023

A new 5x 50MP camera for the Galaxy S24 Ultra

It would be a big disappointment for Samsung fans if this rumor turned out to be true. The company’s Ultra branded smartphones have long offered 10x telephoto cameras.

Source: Ice Universe

While the 10x camera wasn’t perfect with a lower resolution, it still delivered solid long-range zoom shots better than most other smartphones. The same camera allows you to shoot videos at native 10x, and the quality is also good.

Ice Universe has also claimed that Samsung will stick to the 10MP 3x telephoto camera for short-range zoom. Although, early Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks hinted at a 50MP 3x camera.

However, the 10MP 3x lens makes sense. If Samsung is indeed moving on to a 5x 50MP camera, it wouldn’t need a super-high-resolution 3x camera to fill the gap.

What is most disappointing is that flagship smartphones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro already feature a similar 48MP 5x periscope camera that works with image cropping to deliver 10x shots.

While it looks good on paper, the image quality falls apart after exceeding 15x. So, expect this new challenge if the Galaxy S24 Ultra indeed moves on to a 50MP 5x camera.

Either way, we hope this leak doesn’t come true. It would be a shame if the Galaxy S24 Ultra lost its iconic 10x cameras.

