KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not have wowed fans with its small upgrades, but there are whispers about a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” or “Ultra” that could bring some better features.

Still, recent buzz suggests that this new model might not be the game-changer everyone was hoping for.

The latest report from the Korean news outlet The Elec claims that the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be slightly thinner than the standard Z Fold 6 at around 11 mm when folded.

In contrast, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded.

If true, this new development reduces the significance of Samsung’s upcoming foldable under the “Slim” brand.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim may not be so slim after all

Image: KnowTechie

The report also reiterates the rumor we have been hearing for a while that the trade-off for a slimmer book-style foldable is the lack of S Pen compatibility.

Samsung is reportedly removing the 0.3mm thick accessory to reduce the thickness to around 11mm.

Unfortunately, the trimmed version of the Z Fold 6 still falls short of Chinese book-style foldables like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and HONOR Magic V3, which are around 9.5mm thick.

To make matters worse, Samsung is not offering any significant hardware changes, while its Chinese competitors offer larger batteries and better camera hardware despite having slimmer profiles.

According to the report, Samsung’s insecurity about adopting a slimmer design stems from reliability concerns. Achieving a slimmer profile will increase the cost of the components and the risk of defects.

Anyway, Samsung is way too close to the rumored October launch date to make any drastic changes, and the device’s highlight would be its thinner form factor.

It is also likely that US consumers won’t see this device, as rumors indicate its availability will be limited to China and South Korea.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news