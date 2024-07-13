The wait is over for Samsung fans – the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has just launched, bringing the latest innovations in foldable technology.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in several colors, including silver shadow, pink, navy, and the Samsung-exclusive crafted black and white.

But its steep starting price of $1,900 for the base model can be a barrier for many.

Luckily, there are several deals available that can make this cutting-edge device more affordable. Here’s a breakdown of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals out there.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deals

Samsung’s Offer

You can preorder an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6 directly from Samsung and score double the storage for free. That gets you the 512GB model for $1,900 and the 1TB model for $2,020.

Plus, if you trade in an old phone, Samsung is offering up to $1,200 in trade-in value, bringing the 512GB model down to $700 and the 1TB model to $820. And if you bundle in an accessory like a smartwatch or earbuds, you get 25% off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 $1,899 Get $100 in Samsung Credit when purchasing a Z Fold6 within the next 72 hours. Earn an extra $50 off if it’s your first purchase on the Samsung Shop App. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Amazon’s Deal

Like Samsung, Amazon is doubling the storage for free, so you can preorder the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for just $1,900. They’re also throwing in a $300 gift card, essentially netting you $400 in savings.

If you want the Galaxy Buds 3 too, there’s a bundle with all three for $2,150 (CNET).

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 6 + $300 Amazon Gift Card $1,899.99 The Galaxy Fold 6 is a slick foldable phone that offers dual screens and top-tier design. Perfect for tech geeks who want the latest and greatest. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Best Buy’s Package

Best Buy is also matching Samsung’s preorder deal, doubling the storage for free. You’ll also get a $300 Best Buy gift card, a one-month Xbox Game Pass membership, and up to $750 in trade-in credit for an eligible phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Best Buy's deal gets you double the storage for free. Plus, you'll enjoy a $300 gift card, a one-month Xbox Game Pass membership, and up to $750 in trade-in credit. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

AT&T’s Offer

AT&T is doubling the storage on your Z Fold 6 when you preorder, and offering up to $1,100 off with an eligible trade-in.

The requirements are pretty generous – any Galaxy S, Note or Z Series smartphone from any year, in any condition, or an eligible smartphone with trade-in value of $35 or higher qualifies.

Just note the savings will be paid out over 36 months via monthly credit installments.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AT&T is doubling the storage for Z Fold 6 preorders and offering up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-ins, including any Galaxy S, Note, or Z Series phone. Savings are given as monthly credits over 36 months. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Verizon

Verizon is offering a significant discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for customers who preorder and trade in their old phone.

You can save up to $800 and also get a free storage upgrade. This deal requires opening a new line with unlimited 5G data and is valid through July 23.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Verizon's deal is similar to the others on this list. It includes up to $800 in trade-in credit and the opportunity to score double the storage. This offer expires on July 23. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is providing up to an $800 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for customers who preorder and trade in their phone. You’ll also receive a free storage upgrade to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 - Xfinity Mobile

Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for new and existing customers. You’ll also get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. To qualify, you’ll need to add a line on T-Mobile’s Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 – T-Mobile Preorder – Up to $1,100 Off Verizon is offering up to $800 off Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorders with a trade-in and a new unlimited 5G line, including a free storage upgrade. This deal is available until July 23 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

This powerhouse device boasts a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen, along with the lightning-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The camera array matches the previous generation’s, featuring a 10-megapixel cover camera, a 4-megapixel under-display camera, and a rear triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs

Price: Starting at $1,899

Cover Display: 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz)

Main display: 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz)

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4)

Front camera: 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°)

Under display camera: 4MP (f/1.8, 85°)

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Charging: 25W wired, 10-15W wireless

Colors: Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy

Size: Folded: 6.04 x 2.68 x 0.48 inches; Unfolded: 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22 inches

Weight: 8.4 ounces

Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, each with 12GB of RAM and the latest One UI 6 software. And with Samsung’s fast charging, you can get the 4,400 mAh battery to 50% in just half an hour.

Foldable phones are no longer a novelty, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leads the pack. Its price might seem prohibitive at first glance, but the right deal can bring it within your grasp.

From doubling your storage to scoring hefty trade-in credits, there are multiple ways to save on this cutting-edge device. Happy shopping!

