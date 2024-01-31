Leak reveals Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get a larger 4,000 mAh battery

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August last year, and we are already at the end of January. So, we are not really far away from the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s launch if the Korean company follows its usual launch schedule.

While the leaks and rumors about Samsung’s next flip-style phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, are still scarce at the moment, a recent leak has revealed the Z Flip 6 will apparently carry a larger battery.

The leak comes from the ever-reliable GalaxyClub, and according to the outlet, Samsung is planning the sixth generation of its flip phone to stand apart from the previous generation, and that includes a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely be the most efficient flip phone from Samsung

Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 came with a 3,700 mAh battery, surprising everyone with its smaller capacity battery.

Samsung decided to make the battery smaller as the Z Flip falls under the company’s cheaper category of devices, even though it comes with a $1,000 price tag.

Now, increasing the battery size is a challenging task for manufacturers in 2024, as smartphones are pretty slim, and the insides are jam-packed with advanced hardware.

However, the said task will be even more challenging, perhaps impossible, due to the structure of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The device folds in half, after all.

This means two batteries are needed, and according to the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will house two cells with capacities of 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh, for a combined capacity of 3,887 mAh.

Now, 3,887 mAh is not exactly 4,000 mAh. But Samsung is likely to advertise the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s capacity at 4,000 mAh.

We have seen the company do similar stuff with the Galaxy S24’s battery capacity, which is 3,880 mAh, but Samsung advertised it as 4,000 mAh.

It doesn’t fall under the realm of false advertising, as Samsung’s One UI does an excellent job of extending the battery life of the devices it runs on. So, it is likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be an efficient device.

That’s all we got from the leak. However, about the rest of the specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to have a wider aspect ratio than its predecessor and a 50MP camera, similar to the Galaxy S24 series.

However, take this additional information with a pinch of salt, but we will soon start getting more concrete information as we are inching closer to the likely Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch date of August 2024.

