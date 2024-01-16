One UI 6.1 features, eligible Galaxy devices leak ahead of launch

One UI 6.0 is still in the process of rolling out to a myriad of Galaxy devices. As with any flagship release, a new version of the proprietary OS is bound to launch, and in this case, it is One UI 6.1.

Samsung‘s One UI 6.1 will debut with the Galaxy S24 series at the coming Galaxy Unpacked event. We are already aware of a few features the new OS update is bringing.

However, ahead of the launch, new leaks revealed several One UI 6.1 features and a list of Galaxy devices likely set to receive the OS update.

One UI 6.1 brings near-infinite clock styles and UI smoothness we have never seen before

According to Ice Universe, version 6.1 will add support to download new lock screen clock styles from Samsung’s Galaxy Store.

While everything depends on the developer’s implementation, it could put a large number of clock styles within the user’s reach.

In addition, the leaker claims the animation and styles throughout the OS have been revamped, which could result in a far smoother user experience.

Ice Universe has posted another video on X/Twitter showcasing the smoothness of the UI, and it is indeed very smooth.

List of Galaxy devices likely to get the One UI 6.1 update

On the other hand, another leaker, Tarun Vats, has spotted a list of firmware versions being tested for the One UI 6.1, which includes a myriad of Galaxy devices.

Samsung is yet to announce the list officially. But we have a fair idea of what’s coming.

Here are the Galaxy handsets that are effectively conformed for the One UI 6.1

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A34

That said, it is important to know that almost all the Galaxy devices that received the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update will eventually get the One UI 6.1 update. But the transition will not be quite as swift as before.

