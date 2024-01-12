Samsung is planning a hands-on experience for the Galaxy S24

CES 2024 is finally behind us, and now, we can start to get ready for the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The Korean company’s upcoming event is set for January 17 in San Jose, but it seems Samsung is planning something big.

Samsung Galaxy Experience Spaces in eight cities across the globe

According to the report by Android Authority, on that very day (January 17), the Korean tech giant will be hosting Galaxy Experience Spaces all around the world.

Samsung reportedly said there will be pop-ups allowing fans to experience the new Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy Experience Spaces will be hosted in eight cities: New York City, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Dubai, London, Paris, and Seoul.

The pop-up in New York will be located at 50 W 34th St., which will be accessible to everyone starting from January 17 to February 16.

In addition, customers who reserve a Galaxy S24 handset in the US through the company’s website or app will receive a $50 credit when they pre-order and complete the purchase.

Reservation is commitment free, which means you don’t need to give anything more than your name and email, and you don’t have to purchase the phone later.

