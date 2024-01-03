Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 announced; S24 reservations open

Samsung finally did it! The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event has officially been announced, where the Korean tech giant is all set to unveil the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI. It has also opened up reservations with a bonus credit.

The Galaxy Unpacked announcement was long overdue. The January 17 date has been fueling the rumor mill since last month, and now, finally, we have the official date from Samsung itself.

Also, confirming all the assumptions, Samsung has officially revealed Galaxy AI’s launch alongside the Galaxy S24 handsets during Galaxy Unpacked.

In addition, Samsung has opened up reservations, and if you end up reserving a Galaxy S24 handset, the company is also offering a $50 Samsung Credit.

Get ready for Galaxy Unpacked 2024; it’s almost here

Initially, Samsung’s Australian X/Twitter account prematurely confirmed the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked.

However, the official announcement came a few hours after confirming the January 17, 2024, official Galaxy Unpacked date, which takes place in San Jose, California.

And, as usual, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s website, as well as through its YouTube channel at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET).

Now, the company has confirmed the unveiling of its next-generation Galaxy devices, i.e., the Galaxy S24 series.

However, we are also expecting the company to reveal other Galaxy products, like the Galaxy Book 4 series laptops, next-generation fitness tracker Galaxy Fit 3, and more.

Also, during the Galaxy S23’s launch, Samsung announced that it was collaborating with Google and Qualcomm to develop an XR headset, which wasn’t shown at the event.

While we are not holding our breath for an actual launch of the headset, expecting at least a few details on the progress.

Galaxy AI is set to debut with the Galaxy S24 series at Unpacked 2024

Alongside the date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, the post also confirms the debut of the Galaxy AI on that very same day.

Samsung has already announced its new AI system back in November, but the announcement only said “early next year.” A date wasn’t specified.

Eventually, we assumed the Galaxy AI would launch alongside the Galaxy S24 series, and Samsung AU’s account post reaffirmed our assumption.

Based on the video clip on the post, the Galaxy AI logo looks very similar to Google Bard. However, there’s unlikely to be any connection between them.

On the other hand, the clip also reveals that at least a few Galaxy AI features would require an internet connection, which the company previously confirmed.

Samsung said a few AI features will work on-device, but others will use cloud computing.

Lastly, the Galaxy AI would be based on the Samsung Gauss model, and we almost have no information.

We only know that there will be three tiers – Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image and it is currently being used for “employee productivity.”

However, Samsung is launching the Galaxy AI to compete with the likes of Google Bard, Microsoft Copilot, and, of course, OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Samsung is also offering a deal to save $50 on the Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 series will launch on January 17, and the pre-orders will also likely open on that very same day.

However, you can actually reserve your Galaxy S24 handset as of today and score yourself a $50 Samsung Credit just for doing so.

There’s no additional cost for reserving a S24 handset. You don’t even have to provide the payment details.

You simply need to fill up a quick form, providing your name and email address, telling Samsung your interest in pre-ordering the Galaxy S24 or one of its more expensive variants after the launch.

You can reserve the device of your choice from Samsung’s website or the app. The company is also offering a $50 credit for those who reserve the phone. The reservation period will last until January 16.

In addition, there are rumors about other benefits as well, like free storage upgrades, discounts on earbuds and Galaxy Watches. However, we don’t have the complete details at the moment.

