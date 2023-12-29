Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S24 series early in January. Leaks have been amping up leading up to the likely January 17 launch, and now a new leak has even revealed the prices.

A few days ago, an unofficial Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event countdown was leaked that ends exactly on the 17th of the first month of 2024.

We already had a small pricing leak, but the new Galaxy S24 pricing details come from GalaxyClub. We also have render leak, apparently from one of Samsung’s partners, giving a closer look at the S24 Plus and Ultra.

Galaxy S24 could be cheaper than its predecessor, except the Ultra

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

According to GalaxyClub’s report, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could be cheaper than their predecessors, but not the S24 Ultra, which may get a price bump.

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra 128GB for €899 ($999) 256GB for €1,149 ($1,276) 256GB for €1,449 ($1,609) 256GB for €959 ($1,065) 512GB for €1,269 ($1,409) 512GB for €1,569 ($1,743) N/A N/A 1TB for €1,809 ($2,009)

The prices are from the EU, and the outlet has directly converted them to the US currency. As such, the USD amounts aren’t the official US prices for the phones.

So, there will be discrepancies, as Samsung will have a different pricing strategy for the US market with pre-order discounts and trade-in deals.

So, for more clarity, the vanilla Galaxy S23 with 8GB/128GB config was launched at €949, while the Galaxy S23 Plus with 8GB/256GB cost €1,199.

If the leak is accurate, Samsung is going for aggressive pricing, even undercutting its predecessors. The fact that the S24 Plus is expected to sport 12GB RAM makes this pricing even more impressive.

However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be more expensive in Europe. In contrast, the Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched at €1,399 with 8GB RAM. There were 12GB RAM variants with higher internal storage.

But the S24 Ultra is expected to come with singular 12GB RAM; there will likely be no other variants.

Now, all these seem pretty jolly but remember, nothing is paved in stone unless Samsung officially announces it. So, we suggest taking this pricing info with a pinch of salt and nothing more.

More Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra renders

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

More Galaxy S24 renders were posted on X/Twitter by a tipster named @passionategeekz, who even says the leak comes from an official Columbian partner of Samsung but didn’t specify the partner’s name.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series S24, S24 plus and S24 Ultra full leak came from Samsung Columbia partnered site (Official distributor), whole series is listed there with specs,colors and storage options #Samsung pic.twitter.com/YVQuGnnT4t — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 23, 2023

It seems Samsung’s official Columbian partner website has jumped the gun and published the images. However, there aren’t any images of the vanilla S24.

Based on the render, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in two colorways – Yellow and Black. The official names of the colors are Amber Yellow and Onyx Black.

The leak indicates the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature only 1TB of internal storage. However, we are pretty sure that other storage configurations will also be available.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Plus appears in four colorways in the leak – Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, and Cobalt Violet.

The seemingly official render of the S24 Plus shows only a 256GB storage option, but we are pretty sure a 512GB variant is in the works.

However, this leak isn’t all that big. An older leak actually delivered better and more Galaxy S24 renders that even included the vanilla S24 model.

Either way, the Galaxy S24 launch is around the corner, so new information is bound to appear in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to KnowTechie so you don’t miss anything.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news