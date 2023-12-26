Galaxy XCover 7 leak reveals some specs and a sub-€400 price tag

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Android smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, next month.

However, the latest Galaxy leak is not regarding the company’s next flagship but regarding its rugged Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone, which is likely set for a January launch, too.

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover series smartphones aren’t really known for their exceptional hardware. These are essentially mid-range devices but with a chassis built to last, and the Galaxy XCover 7 won’t be any different.

The previous XCover 7 leak only revealed a high-quality render of the device, providing a closer look at the rugged handset’s design, which looks a little bulkier than its predecessors.

However, the latest leak from Roland Quandt reveals a few of the rugged handset’s specs and an approximate pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 w/ 6.6in FHD+ screen, 6/128GB coming in at a sub 400 Euro price point, it seems. Def nice for a rugged device like this. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 22, 2023

Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 could sport the same display as its predecessor

According to Roland Quandt, the upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 rugged handset is going to sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen.

If it is an accurate claim, the XCover will feature the same 6.6-inch display seen on its predecessor, the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro.

The leak also says the XCover 7 will get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

A previous Galaxy XCover 7 suggested the device may house a 4,000 mAh battery with a 25W wired charging speed. In addition, the handset is also expected to boast an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Quandt has also explored the price of the Galaxy XCover 7 in his leak, revealing an expected price tag of $441 (€400), which seems reasonable given the device’s hardware and rugged features.

