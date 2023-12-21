Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S24 series in different colorways

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series leak has revealed one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024 in full glory in multiple colors.

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S24 series next month. However, we already have a pretty clear picture thanks to the revealed dummy units, high-quality renders, and spec sheets throughout the past few months.

Now, courtesy of Android Headlines, we are finally able to see multiple colorways of the vanilla Galaxy S24.

That said, another leaker, Arsene Lupin, joined the game and revealed more than 80 images showcasing the color variants for the Galaxy S24 series on his X/Twitter account, including the Plus and Ultra variants.

Since @Androidheadline x MrQ wanted a little battle, here you go 😉



Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – all of it.

100+ images in good quality.

without wm ofc 🙂https://t.co/hcqGuUJcFo

or dwnld https://t.co/ccyvk8WmId — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) December 21, 2023

Stunning high-quality renders for the Galaxy S24 series

While Android Headlines’ leak shows high-quality renders for the vanilla Galaxy S24, Lupin has provided a link, sharing high-quality renders for the entire series in multiple colorways, as well as a look at the S-Pen in those colors.

The leaks reveal the S24 series in four colorways, and according to previous rumors, they are named – Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

However, these are presumed to be generic colors. Samsung usually keeps two or more color options exclusive to its official website, and in this case, we expect them to be the Blue, Green, and Orange colorways.

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

Courtesy of these leaks, we definitely get a better look at Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android handsets, but they didn’t reveal any new information about the phones other than that.

It is believed the base model S24 won’t feature the same titanium material that we would likely see on the Ultra variant. However, it may still feature a titanium frame.

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

Based on the leaked images, it does look like Samsung is playing it safe this year, especially with the base Galaxy S24 model, as it does look the same as the vanilla Galaxy S23.

Samsung may be holding out on the design, but the company wants to wow its fans with new software and AI features that are expected to appear with the S24 series.

Samsung officially hasn’t announced a release date, but leaks point to a launch event on January 17, 2024, which would mean the Galaxy S24 will launch a few weeks earlier than the S23 series.

