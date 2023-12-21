Mobile
Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy S24 series in different colorways
This is our best look at the next Samsung flagship.
The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series leak has revealed one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024 in full glory in multiple colors.
Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S24 series next month. However, we already have a pretty clear picture thanks to the revealed dummy units, high-quality renders, and spec sheets throughout the past few months.
Now, courtesy of Android Headlines, we are finally able to see multiple colorways of the vanilla Galaxy S24.
That said, another leaker, Arsene Lupin, joined the game and revealed more than 80 images showcasing the color variants for the Galaxy S24 series on his X/Twitter account, including the Plus and Ultra variants.
Stunning high-quality renders for the Galaxy S24 series
While Android Headlines’ leak shows high-quality renders for the vanilla Galaxy S24, Lupin has provided a link, sharing high-quality renders for the entire series in multiple colorways, as well as a look at the S-Pen in those colors.
The leaks reveal the S24 series in four colorways, and according to previous rumors, they are named – Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.
However, these are presumed to be generic colors. Samsung usually keeps two or more color options exclusive to its official website, and in this case, we expect them to be the Blue, Green, and Orange colorways.
Courtesy of these leaks, we definitely get a better look at Samsung’s upcoming flagship Android handsets, but they didn’t reveal any new information about the phones other than that.
It is believed the base model S24 won’t feature the same titanium material that we would likely see on the Ultra variant. However, it may still feature a titanium frame.
Based on the leaked images, it does look like Samsung is playing it safe this year, especially with the base Galaxy S24 model, as it does look the same as the vanilla Galaxy S23.
Samsung may be holding out on the design, but the company wants to wow its fans with new software and AI features that are expected to appear with the S24 series.
Samsung officially hasn’t announced a release date, but leaks point to a launch event on January 17, 2024, which would mean the Galaxy S24 will launch a few weeks earlier than the S23 series.
