Galaxy S24 Ultra makes first real-world appearance in leaked images

A recent leak has revealed live images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stirring discourse among the fans, as we are still months away from the release.

The Galaxy S24 series launch is months away, and we are very excited to see the changes Samsung has made to its flagship smartphone series.

We are already aware of a few changes, like the new boxy design with flat edges, the implementation of the new Galaxy AI, and bringing back the region-based Qualcomm and Exynos chipset disparity.

While we have already seen high-quality renders of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, the arrival of a real-world S24 Ultra at this point is rather shocking but welcome nonetheless.

This new leak comes from X/Twitter user David Martin, who posted the live images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra live images look pretty real, flaunting the sharp, flat sides

While Martin doesn’t have a strong foothold in the leaker community, his claim was backed up by the notable leaker Ice Universe, who mentioned that they are indeed the image of the actual device.

However, we still ask you to take the images with a pinch of salt as they are still leaked images at the end of the day.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Save up to $60 - Limited Time Offer Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

The leaked images look very similar to the leaked high-quality renders that came from OnLeaks.

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

In one of the images, the almost flat side of the device is viable. The glass also seems to have a subtle curve on the edges, probably a 2.5D curved glass.

One of the real-world images of the apparent Galaxy S24 Ultra shows the S Pen protruding from the bottom.

However, we don’t think it’s a design choice. We speculate it is due to the device being a pre-production unit. We expect the final retail units will have a better finish.

Although the live images align with what we have heard so far, it could all turn out to be false. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, so we’ll know for sure then.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news