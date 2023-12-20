Galaxy S25 may not bring a big camera upgrade over the S23

Samsung hasn’t even announced its next mainstream Android flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, although it’s expected to launch pretty soon, in January. However, the leaks regarding the Galaxy S25 series have already started piling up.

Following the Galaxy S25 Ultra camera roadmap leak, tipster Revegnus on X/Twitter says the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus may use the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL sensors as their primary camera.

The tipster also claims that it could be the ISOCELL GN3 sensor, which is the same one used in the Galaxy S23. The improvements will have to be solely in image processing since the hardware isn’t getting an upgrade.

I'm sorry… everyone… It's reported that Samsung may use the GN3 in the S25/25+. https://t.co/Hft9FS4cCf — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 18, 2023

Previously, Samsung was rumored to use a Sony sensor as its primary camera, shifting from its in-house ISOCELL sensor. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, at least according to this latest leak.

Using the ISOCELL GN3 could be a bad move for the Galaxy S25

Unfortunately, it’s a pretty disappointing news for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, as the ISOCELL GN3 is the same primary camera sensor used on the Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus and is also expected to feature on the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus.

In actuality, the ISOCELL GN3 is practically the same as the ISOCELL GN5 featured on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

The sensors on both of them have the same 1/1.56-inch sensor size and one-micron pixel size. The only differences are the better autofocus and a higher burst mode frame rate on the GN3.

Hence, Samsung has to improve its software and rely heavily on the chipset to deliver a better-quality image.

That said, the software and the processor are only two major components. A great camera phone utilizes software, capable chipsets, and larger image sensors to deliver better images.

However, the Galaxy S25 series is likely to drop in 2025, so Samsung has a long way to go, and it’s easy for a company to change its plans for a company with access to ample resources. So, let’s not take this leak as a confirmation just yet.

