Samsung‘s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is literally knocking at the door. It’s expected to be released a little over a month from now, with current speculation suggesting a January 17th launch date.

According to a new report published by the Korean outlet The Elec, the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 10x telephoto lens.

Based on the report, the upcoming flagship could sport both 5x and 10x cameras, which could be great for the users but contradicts all the previous rumors.

Previously, multiple leakers claimed the possibility of the S24 Ultra featuring either a 3x and 10x zoom camera combo or a 3x and 5x combination. However, this is our first time hearing about the 5x and 10x pairing.

Is this genuinely Galaxy S24 Ultra’s new setup?

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

It’s surprising that Samsung is planning 5x and 10x cameras for the Galaxy S24 Ultra rather than the 3x + 10x pairing, which was the initial speculation.

It also means that Samsung will likely rely on the 200MP primary camera for 2x to 3x zoom with the help of image cropping.

However, this new setup could help improve the long-range zoom if Samsung leans on the 5x 50MP camera for added detail beyond 10x.

In addition, The Elec reports that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will also sport a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera (likely a 3x shooter), which is more or less similar to the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus.

The outlet has revealed no more details. However, regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra camera leaks, you may want to avoid betting everything on it.

We have seen a variety of camera leaks, and each one differs from the other. So, we recommend taking this camera leak with a grain of salt.

