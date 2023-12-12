Connect with us

Apple Music collaborative playlists are officially delayed till 2024

iOS 17 AirPlay for hotels and Apple Music collaborative aren’t coming until 2024.
Ios 17 mockup in purple background
Image: KnowTechie

We are all glad that Apple is finally rolling out iOS 17.2, which adds the long-awaited Journal app.

However, two features that were promised for this year have now been delayed until next year.

According to Apple, iOS 17’s AirPlay in hotels feature and Apple Music collaborative playlists have been delayed till 2024.

iOS 17’s AirPlay for hotels is also delayed

The user interacts with an iphone touchscreen
Images: KnowTechie

The support for collaborative playlists in Apple Music was initially available in the iOS 17.2 betas. However, later, Apple removed the feature due to concerns about spam and abuse. 

Now, Apple’s website says the feature won’t be available until 2024. 

The AirPlay in hotel rooms feature from iOS 17 has also been pushed to 2024. 

This is the second feature that missed Apple’s initial deadline. When Apple makes this feature available next year, you can connect an iPhone or an iPad to your room’s TV in a hotel simply using a QR code. 

Apple has stated that the AirPlay feature would “be available before the end of the year in select hotels, starting with brands from IHG Hotels & Resorts.”

However, in this situation, LG has a role to play. Back in June, the company announced that the company closely worked with Apple on the development of these new AirPlay features.

According to LG, the AirPlay will come to its “Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs.” The development of the firmware to include this feature on LG’s TVs may be running behind schedule.

Still, that means that you’ll be able to easily connect to your in-room TV next year, which is excellent given how difficult it usually is.

