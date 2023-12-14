Galaxy S24 series unlikely to get a price bump over S23 series

Samsung‘s next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, is around the corner. With the speculated launch date being January 17th, we have just over a month left.

While we have a decent idea about the smartphone’s specs and features, we were blank when it came to the pricing. However, a Korean outlet may have given us a hint on the matter.

According to Korea Economic Daily report and renowned tipster Revegnus’s post on X/Twitter, the upcoming Galaxy S24 series could retain the same price as its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is expected to set the price of the Galaxy S24 at the same level as its predecessor.



This is attributed to the Galaxy S24 being able to adopt Exynos, in contrast to the S23 which exclusively used Snapdragon, thus securing competitive pricing.https://t.co/oXVwYXM73H — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) December 13, 2023

Samsung has a strategy to retain the price tag for the Galaxy S24 series

While the report of keeping the same price for another may sound questionable, especially in 2023, Samsung has a dual-sourcing strategy for processors that will apparently help the tech giant keep the same pricing for another year.

In addition, it is also believed that Samsung has an overall goal of selling 33 million Galaxy S24 range of devices due to the price freeze, which is 10% higher than the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is widely expected to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the flagship S24 Ultra. Meanwhile, based on the region, the vanilla S24 and S24 Plus are tipped to sport a Snapdragon or in-house Exynos processor.

According to the FCC listing revealed by the Android Authority, every Galaxy S24 model in the United States could get the Snapdragon chipset.

The Galaxy S23 series shipped with Snapdragon chips only and had the same price as the Galaxy S22 series in the US but saw price hikes in other regions. So, the possibility of the same thing happening again is high.

It means Samsung could keep the same pricing in the US while bumping the price tags in other regions where the price freeze doesn’t apply.

