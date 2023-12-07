Real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have appeared in another leak, and this time, the device is shown next to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It’s no news that Samsung is on the verge of launching its next flagship, the Galaxy S24 series, and according to the latest rumors, it is going to be sooner rather than later, allegedly on 17th January 2024.

While we are already pretty aware of the changes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, courtesy of the first set of real-life images, these new ones are slightly different.

The leak comes from the reliable tipster Ice Universe (via Sogi.com), where Samsung’s next flagship is showcased beside its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra – further establishing the changes.

Redesigned speaker grill, S Pen, and more for Galaxy S24 Ultra

The leaked images reveal nothing further than the alleged design changes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra by comparing it side-by-side with last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Ice Universe’s Twitter/X post also comes with the leaker’s own revelations, stating the S24 Ultra is slightly thinner than the S23 Ultra and has a thickness of 8.6mm, close to the recent Galaxy S24 Ultra’s render leak.

Meanwhile, the images also reveal the speaker next to the USB-C port on the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a new elongated pill-shaped design instead of the older grill design of the S23 Ultra.

The third notable change is the shape of the S Pen’s base, which is slightly fatter than before and aligns with the phone’s body better when housed inside.

The power and volume buttons are in the same place and look largely the same, just slightly thicker on the upcoming Galaxy S Ultra. Also, he confirmed the Titanium alloy body again.

With all that said, there’s no way of confirming whether the images are showcasing the final production model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the details do match up with previous leaks.

