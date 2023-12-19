Samsung
Galaxy S24 series leak details RAM, storage, and more specs
More information about the next Samsung flagships leaks.
Samsung has been gearing up for the Galaxy S24 series launch, slated for January 2024, and we are excited to get our hands on the trio of new Samsung handsets.
A new leak comes bearing multiple interesting details about these upcoming Android handsets.
One of the leaks revealed the RAM and storage variants for the series, which will also apparently feature Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass variation.
On the other hand, another leak has revealed Samsung’s new trump card for the Galaxy S24 series, which is likely to be AI, which isn’t completely new information.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series’s leaked RAM, storage, and colors
The leaker Arsène Lupin has shared a list of Galaxy S24 series RAM and storage variants alongside the colors for each device. The leak reveals the following configurations for the Korean company’s upcoming flagship series.
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|RAM
|8GB RAM
|12GB RAM
|12GB RAM
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
|256GB/512GB
|256GB/512GB/1TB
|Colors
|Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow
|Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow
|Gray, Black, Violet, and Yellow
Now, you need to remember these may be the widely available colors for the series, as Samsung usually offers a few exclusive colors that are only available through Samsung.com.
In addition, the renowned leaker Ice Universe has reposted another leak from a different source, claiming the Ultra model will come with GG Armor, which could be the newest version of the Gorilla Glass – Corning.
The Corning Gorilla Glass armor succeeds the older Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the new one provides scratch-resistant glass for smartphones.
Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Galaxy AI coming to wow the fans
The leaker Alvin has highlighted a bunch of changes expected on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
According to him, AI and smart features powered by the new Galaxy AI would be the primary selling point of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
While the leak doesn’t specify the AI features, older leaks suggested that the Galaxy AI would be way ahead of Bixby, which we will only know after the launch.
In regards to the Galaxy AI, Samsung has officially announced it and has also revealed how the new AI will run with the help of on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by Samsung’s industry partners.
As an example, the Korean company has revealed that Galaxy AI will work as a personal translator during calls through its calling app, eliminating the need for third-party applications.
Samsung has also promised all the processing for its AI Live Translate Call feature to be on-device.
The Galaxy AI is expected to drop next year, presumably with the Galaxy S24 series.
However, according to the leak, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Grey color is said to look “far better” than the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro.
Besides this, the camera processing power of the S24 Ultra is also said to be more realistic than the S23 Ultra, as Samsung has now better control over the sharpening and saturation.
Unfortunately, we are still not sure how Samsung would use the Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series.
