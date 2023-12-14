Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series details accidentally revealed early

We have seen multiple Samsung Galaxy Book 4 leaks in the past few weeks, and based on those, the company is expected to launch its next-gen portable laptop series tomorrow.

However, it looks like a Korean outlet jumped the gun and announced the laptop’s launch early.

A Korean outlet named Enews Today posted and then pulled its Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series announcement article.

Unfortunately, once on the internet, always on the internet – the article is still accessible through Google’s web cache.

Most Galaxy Book 4 details were already available

While we already knew most of the details, according to the outlet, three laptops in the series are on offer – Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Book 4 Pro 360, and the top-end Book 4 Ultra.

All the new laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra CPUs, sporting integrated NPUs for the very first time.

The laptops are also sporting Intel Arc graphics. However, the top-tier Ultra model has dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics. All the new laptops are equipped with a physically separated Knox security chip.

Source: Enews Today

The Galaxy Book 4 series also offers exceptional 3K AMOLED touchscreens across the board with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-reflection coatings.

The 360 and Ultra models are only available in 16-inch variants, while the Pro model comes in two sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch.

In addition, Samsung is also offering multiple new software features that take advantage of cross-device integration.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series pricing & availability

According to the website, the company is offering an early bird sale for the Galaxy Book 4 in Korea, only from the official website, starting December 18. However, the general launch date is January 2.

As usual, the Galaxy Books are portable and attractive but expensive. The Pro model starts at 1.88 million won ($1,452), while the Pro 360 model starts at 2.59 million won ($2,002).

However, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is the most expensive with a starting price of 3.36 million won ($2,597).

The report hasn’t said anything about the global launch. So, we are expecting more about it tomorrow or at the Galaxy S24 series launch in January.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news