Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series leak reveals specs of all models

The complete spec sheet for Samsung‘s next-generation ultraportable laptop line, the Galaxy Book 4, has been leaked, revealing all the models and everything under the hood.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book series laptops are known for their uncompromised design and portability. The laptops even carry enough power to do light gaming on the road and are also considered direct rivals to the likes of Microsoft Surface laptops and Apple MacBooks.

Currently, Samsung’s third-generation Galaxy Books, the Galaxy Book 3 series, are dominating the market. However, the next generation, the Galaxy Book 4 series, is slated for 2024.

Now, courtesy of Windows Report, we now have the names of all five devices in the series and a look at their hardware: Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 complete spec sheet

Galaxy Book 4 Galaxy Book 4 360 Galaxy Book 4 Pro Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 Galaxy Book 4 Ultra Display 15.6-inch FHD LED Anti-Glare (1920 x 1080) 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED, Touch Screen (1920 x 1080)

15.6-inch FHD AMOLED Touch Screen (1920 x 1080)

16-inch WQXGA AMOLED Touch Screen Anti-Reflective

Digitizer (2880 x 1800)

16-inch WQXGA AMOLED Touch Screen Anti-Reflective (2880 x 1800)

CPU Intel Core 5 Processor 120U

(Up to 5.0 GHz &12 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 5 Processor 120U

(Up to 5.0 GHz &12 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 7 Processor 155U

(Up to 4.8 GHz & 24 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 7 Processor 155U

(Up to 4.8 GHz & 24 MB Smart Cache) Intel Core 9 Processor 185H

(Up to 5.1 GHz & 24 MB L3 Cache) GPU Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Intel Arc Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR6) Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD (two slots) 265 GB NVMe SSD (two slots) 512 GB NVMe SSD (two slots) 1 TB NVMe SSD (one slot) 1 TB NVMe SSD (two slots)

RAM 8 GB LPDDR4x 8 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5X 16 GB LPDDR5X 32 GB LPDDR5X Webcam 720p HD Camera 1080p FHD Camera 2M Camera 2M Camera 2M Camera OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Ports 2 USB 3.2

2 USB Type-C

1 HDMI

MicroSD Card Reader

Headphone/Mic jack 1 USB 3.2

2 Thunderbolt 4

1 HDMI

MicroSD Card Reader

Headphone/Mic jack 1 USB 3.2

2 Thunderbolt 4

1 HDMI

MicroSD Card Reader

Headphone/Mic jack 1 USB 3.2

2 Thunderbolt 4

1 HDMI

MicroSD Card Reader

Headphone/Mic jack 1 USB 3.2

2 Thunderbolt 4

1 HDMI

MicroSD Card Reader

Headphone/Mic jack Battery/Adapter 54 Wh/45 W USB

Type-C Adapter 68 Wh/65 W USB

Type-C Adapter 68 Wh/65 W USB

Type-C Adapter 76 Wh/65 W USB

Type-C Adapter 76 Wh/140 W USB

Type-C Adapter Connectivity Bluetooth v5.1

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth v5.3

Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3

Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3

Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth v5.3

Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions 365 x 229 x 15.4 mm

(14 x 9 x 0.6 Inch) 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

(14 x 10 x 0.5 Inch) 312 x 223 x 11 mm

(12.3 x 8.8 x 0.46 Inch) 355 x 252 x 12.8 mm

(14.04 x 9 x 0.61 Inch) 355 x 250 x 16 mm (14 x 9.8 x 0.65 Inch) Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs) 1.66 kg (3.66 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.10 lbs) Color Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray Moonstone Gray

At first glance, the Galaxy Book 4 series specs look similar to its predecessor, with all five laptops in the series sporting Intel processors. It seems Samsung has kept AMD processors away this year, too.

However, Samsung was expected to integrate the Qualcomm Oryon processors, announced last year. But it looks like the Korean company decided to go with Intel chips for another year.

Five devices are in the next Galaxy Book lineup, starting with the entry-level Galaxy Book 4 with pretty basic hardware specs. While the price isn’t mentioned, we speculate it would be around $1,000.

Next is the Galaxy Book 4 360 with slightly heavier specs; we are sure it will also be reflected in the price. After that, we have the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, a better version of the entry-level model with better hardware and mobility.

The Galaxy Book 4 Pro is for those who want a 2-in-1 device from Samsung. It features powerful hardware, which you can use for both work and gaming.

Lastly, we have the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, which is the flagship and will be the most expensive model of the series.

It features a Core 9 processor (not i9), GeForce RTX 4070, and 32 GB of RAM. Basically, it’s a high-end laptop with Samsung’s characteristic portability. You can use it for high-end gaming, professional editing, content production, and more.

That’s all. While we don’t have an official release date for these laptops, we speculate a 2024 release, somewhere in Q2 or Q3.

